Worldwide Industry for Adhesion Barriers to 2025 - by Product, Formulation, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesion Barriers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adhesion barriers market is currently witnessing strong growth. An adhesion barrier refers to a liquid-, gel- or film-based medical implant that is used by surgeons to minimize the risks of postoperative adhesion formation between internal organs. It is applied to a layer of tissues before sealing them, thus preventing the formation of scar tissues (adhesion) and separating the tissues from the organs. The synthetic adhesion barriers are manufactured using hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose and polyethylene glycol, whereas the natural variants are made using collagen, fibrin and proteins. They are most commonly used in abdominal, orthopedic, gynecological, reconstructive, cardiovascular and urological surgeries.



Significant growth in the healthcare sector and the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. The treatment of various disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity and gastric ailments, require numerous invasive procedures that may have a high risk of postoperative complications, thereby resulting in the increasing utilization of adhesion barriers. This, along with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using adhesive barriers for postoperative procedures, is providing a boost to the market growth. Post-surgical adhesions are a common complication in surgeries and adhesion barriers play a crucial role in preventing adverse effects, such as impaired organ functioning, bowel obstruction, decreased fertility, difficult re-operation and extreme discomfort.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of sheet- and spray-type adhesion barriers that are more effective and convenient to use during laparoscopic procedures, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures and increasing cases of sports-related injuries, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.



Breakup by Product:

Story continues

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Formulation:

Film Formulations

Liquid Formulations

Gel Formulations

Breakup by Application:

Gynecological Surgeries

General/Abdominal Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Neurological Surgeries

Reconstructive Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Anika Therapeutics Inc., Atrium Medical Corporation, Baxter International, Betatech Medikal, C. R. Bard, FzioMed Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, MAST Biosurgery Inc., Sanofi, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global adhesion barriers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global adhesion barriers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Adhesion Barriers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Synthetic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Natural

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Formulation

7.1 Film

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Liquid

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Gel

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Gynecological Surgeries

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 General/Abdominal Surgeries

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Cardiovascular Surgeries

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Orthopedic Surgeries

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Neurological Surgeries

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Reconstructive Surgeries

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Urological Surgeries

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Anika Therapeutics Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Atrium Medical Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Baxter International

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Betatech Medikal

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 C. R. Bard

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 FzioMed Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Integra Lifesciences

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Johnson & Johnson

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 MAST Biosurgery Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Sanofi

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s744jb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900