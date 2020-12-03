The Worldwide Industry for Certificate Authority is Expected to Reach $285.7 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Certificate Authority Market Research Report: By Component, SSL Certificate Validation Type, Organization, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global certificate authority market generated a revenue of $81.7 million in 2019 and is predicted to attain a value of $285.7 million in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% between 2020 and 2030. The key factors fueling the advancement of the market are the rising public awareness about protected and secure web access, increasing penetration of the internet, surging number of transactions that require authentication and a secure connection, and the growing requirement for creating trust among online customers.

Besides the aforementioned factors, the thriving e-commerce industry, the increasing digitization in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry, growing utilization of online documentation, and the soaring security requirements are also propelling the expansion of the market. With the booming online customer base in several countries, the requirement for secure services and transactions is rising rapidly. Moreover, businesses these days are focusing more on improving customer trust in their brands, in order to attain higher customer engagement.

Customers nowadays have a wide range of options, with regards to products and services, to choose from, owing to which, it is extremely necessary for companies to build customer trust and loyalty and improve their query resolution processes. Apart from this, it is also very important for businesses to enhance the security of their websites in order to establish trust with customers. As a result, many companies are increasingly using SSL certificates, which authenticate the identity of their websites.

The certificate authority market is divided, under the end user segment, into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government, retail and consumer goods, education, healthcare, and travel and hospital categories. Amongst these, the healthcare category is predicted to demonstrate the highest growth rate in the market in the future years. In healthcare facilities such as clinics and hospitals, vast amounts of sensitive and confidential data are stored, which makes the adoption of digital certificates absolutely necessary for healthcare websites.

Besides enhancing the security of the website, digital certificates such as SSL certificates ensure that the website gets a good search engine ranking, which makes it easily discoverable through organic search. The market is also categorized, on the basis of component, into service and certificate type. Of these, the certificate type category recorded higher growth in the market in the years gone by, as per the findings the publisher.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) certificate authority market would exhibit the highest growth rate in the forthcoming years, according to the publisher. This would be a result of the surging penetration of the IoT and the mushrooming online customer base. With the development of smart city infrastructure in several cities and the adoption of advanced technologies such as deep learning and next-generation industrial automation in business operations, the usage of IoT is growing rapidly in the region.

Thus, it can be said with certainty that the market would demonstrate huge growth across the world in the upcoming years, primarily because of the growing digitization of business operations in various industries and the increasing popularity of online transactions and other operations around the world.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Scope
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Analysis Period
1.4 Market Size Breakdown by Segment
1.4.1 Market size by component
1.4.2 Market size by SSL certificate validation type
1.4.3 Market size by organization
1.4.4 Market size by end user
1.4.5 Market size by region
1.5 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.5.1 Value
1.6 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2 Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.1.1 Paid
2.1.2 Unpaid
2.1.3 Publisher Database
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Currency Conversion Rates
2.6 Assumptions for the Study
2.7 Notes and Caveats

Chapter 3 Executive Summary
3.1 Global Market Summary
3.2 North America Market Summary
3.3 Europe Market Summary
3.4 APAC Market Summary
3.5 LATAM Market Summary
3.6 MEA Market Summary

Chapter 4 Market Indicators
4.1 Individuals Using the Internet (% of Total Population)
4.2 Internet Users, by Country
4.3 Smartphone Adoption, by Region
4.4 Number of Identity Theft, Fraud, and Other Cybercrime Reports In the U.S., in Millions (2010-2019)

Chapter 5 Industry Outlook
5.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Trends
5.2.2 Drivers
5.2.3 Restraints/challenges
5.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers/restraints
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4.1 Bargaining power of buyers
5.4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4.3 Intensity of rivalry
5.4.4 Threat of new entrants
5.4.5 Threat of substitutes
5.5 Impact of COVID-19
5.5.1 COVID-19 scenario

Chapter 6 Global Market
6.1 Overview
6.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)
6.2.1 Certificate type market revenue (2014-2030)
6.2.1.1 SSL certificate validation market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
6.2.2 Service market revenue (2014-2030)
6.2.2.1 Service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
6.3 Market Revenue, by Organization (2014-2030)
6.3.1 Large enterprises market revenue (2014-2030)
6.3.2 Small- and medium-sized enterprises market revenue (2014-2030)
6.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)
6.4.1 Retail and consumer goods market revenue (2014-2030)
6.4.2 BFSI market revenue (2014-2030)
6.4.3 Government market revenue (2014-2030)
6.4.4 IT and telecommunications market revenue (2014-2030)
6.4.5 Healthcare market revenue (2014-2030)
6.4.6 Education market revenue (2014-2030)
6.4.7 Travel and hospitality market revenue (2014-2030)
6.5 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)

Chapter 7 North America Market
7.1 Overview
7.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)
7.2.1 Certificate type market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
7.2.1.1 SSL certificate validation market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
7.2.2 Service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
7.3 Market Revenue, by Organization (2014-2030)
7.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)
7.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)
7.5.1 U.S. Market Revenue (2014-2030)
7.5.2 Canada Market Revenue (2014-2030)

Chapter 8 Europe Market
8.1 Overview
8.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)
8.2.1 Certificate type market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
8.2.1.1 SSL certificate validation market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
8.2.2 Service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
8.3 Market Revenue, by Organization (2014-2030)
8.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)
8.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)
8.5.1 U.K. market revenue (2014-2030)
8.5.2 Germany market revenue (2014-2030)
8.5.3 France market revenue (2014-2030)
8.5.4 Italy market revenue (2014-2030)
8.5.5 Spain market revenue (2014-2030)

Chapter 9 APAC Market
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)
9.2.1 Certificate type market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
9.2.1.1 SSL certificate validation market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
9.2.2 Service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
9.3 Market Revenue, by Organization (2014-2030)
9.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)
9.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)
9.5.1 China market revenue (2014-2030)
9.5.2 Japan market revenue (2014-2030)
9.5.3 South Korea market revenue (2014-2030)
9.5.4 India market revenue (2014-2030)
9.5.5 Australia market revenue (2014-2030)

Chapter 10 LATAM Market
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)
10.2.1 Certificate type market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
10.2.1.1 SSL certificate validation market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
10.2.2 Service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
10.3 Market Revenue, by Organization (2014-2030)
10.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)
10.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)
10.5.1 Brazil market revenue (2014-2030)
10.5.2 Mexico market revenue (2014-2030)

Chapter 11 MEA MARKET
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)
11.2.1 Certificate type market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
11.2.1.1 SSL certificate validation market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
11.2.2 Service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
11.3 Market Revenue, by Organization (2014-2030)
11.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)
11.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)
11.5.1 Saudi Arabia market revenue (2014-2030)
11.5.2 South Africa market revenue (2014-2030)
11.5.3 U.A.E. market revenue (2014-2030)

Chapter 12 Major Markets: Segment Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 U.S. Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)
12.2.1 U.S. certificate type market revenue, by Type (2014-2030)
12.3 U.K. Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)
12.3.1 U.K. certificate type market revenue, by Type (2014-2030)
12.4 China Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)
12.4.1 China certificate type market revenue, by Type (2014-2030)
12.5 Germany Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)
12.5.1 Germany certificate type market revenue, by Type (2014-2030)
12.6 Japan Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)
12.6.1 Japan certificate type market revenue, by Type (2014-2030)

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings
13.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
13.3 Competitive Analysis of Key Players
13.4 Product Analysis of Key Players
13.5 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players
13.5.1 Product launches
13.5.2 Partnerships
13.5.3 Other developments

Chapter 14 Company Profiles
14.1 DigiCert Inc.
14.1.1 Business overview
14.1.2 Product/service offerings
14.2 Sectigo Ltd.
14.2.1 Business overview
14.2.2 Product/service offerings
14.3 GMO GlobalSign Ltd.
14.3.1 Business overview
14.3.2 Product/service offerings
14.4 GoDaddy Inc.
14.4.1 Business overview
14.4.2 Product/service offerings
14.4.3 Key financial summary
14.5 CERTUM PCC
14.5.1 Business overview
14.5.2 Product/service offerings
14.6 IdenTrust Inc.
14.6.1 Business overview
14.6.2 Product/service offerings
14.7 Entrust Datacard Corporation
14.7.1 Business overview
14.7.2 Product/service offerings
14.8 ACTALIS S.p.A.
14.8.1 Business overview
14.8.2 Product/service offerings
14.9 Trustwave Holdings Inc.
14.9.1 Business overview
14.9.2 Product/service offerings
14.10 WISeKey International Holding AG
14.10.1 Business overview
14.10.2 Product/service offerings
14.10.3 Key financial summary

Chapter 15 Appendix
15.1 Abbreviations
15.2 Sources and References
15.3 About the Analyst
15.4 Related Reports

