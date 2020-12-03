Worldwide Industry for Chartered Air Services to 2024 - Featuring Gama Aviation and GlobeAir Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chartered Air Services Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global chartered air services market by value, by application, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the chartered air services market, including the following regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the chartered air services market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global chartered air services market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global chartered air services market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the chartered air services market are Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Delta Private Jets, Inc.), Gama Aviation Plc, GlobeAir AG, and NetJets Inc. (NetJets Aviation, Inc.) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

The major benefits of chartered air services include convenience, security, privacy, efficiency, flexibility, time-saving, customization, comfort, and choice. The chartered air services market can be segmented on the basis of type (Private Charter Services and Business Charter Services); and application (Charter Passenger, Charter Freight, and Other).

The global chartered air services market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The chartered air services market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, rise in travel by millennial population, growth of tourism sector, a growing number of high net worth individuals (HNWI), escalating demand for cargo charters, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, increasing terrorist attacks, geopolitical conflict or security events, stringent regulations, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Airlines: An Overview
2.1.1 Types of Airlines
2.2 Chartered Air Services: An Overview
2.2.1 Types of Charter Flights
2.2.2 Benefits of Chartered Air Services
2.3 Chartered Air Services Segmentation: An Overview
2.3.1 Chartered Air Services Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Chartered Air Services Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Chartered Air Services Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Chartered Air Services Market by Application (Chartered Passenger, Chartered Freight, and Others)
3.1.3 Global Chartered Air Services Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America)
3.2 Global Chartered Air Services Market: Application Analysis
3.2.1 Global Chartered Passenger Air Services Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Chartered Freight Air Services Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Other Chartered Air Services Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Chartered Air Services Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Chartered Air Services Market by Value
4.2 Asia Pacific Chartered Air Services Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 Asia Pacific Chartered Air Services Market by Value
4.3 Europe Chartered Air Services Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Europe Chartered Air Services Market by Value
4.4 Middle East & Africa Chartered Air Services Market: An Analysis
4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Chartered Air Services Market by Value
4.5 South America Chartered Air Services Market: An Analysis
4.5.1 South America Chartered Air Services Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19
5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Travel Industry
5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Chartered Air Services Sector

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Driver
6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization
6.1.2 Rise in Travel by Millennial Population
6.1.3 Growth of Tourism Sector
6.1.4 Growing Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI)
6.1.5 Escalating Demand for Cargo Charters
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Economic Slowdown
6.2.2 Increasing Terrorist Attacks, Geopolitical Conflict or Security Events
6.2.3 Stringent Regulations
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Growing Popularity of Wearable Technology
6.3.2 Technological Innovations

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Chartered Air Services Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Delta Private Jets, Inc.)
8.1.1 Business Overview
8.1.2 Financial Overview
8.1.3 Business Strategy
8.2 Gama Aviation Plc
8.2.1 Business Overview
8.2.2 Financial Overview
8.2.3 Business Strategy
8.3 GlobeAir AG
8.3.1 Business Overview
8.3.2 Business Strategy
8.4 NetJets Inc. (NetJets Aviation, Inc.)
8.4.1 Business Overview
8.4.2 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqyaj2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


