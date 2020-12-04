Worldwide Industry for Clinical Trial Supplies to 2025 - Players Include Almac Group, DHL and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial supplies market is currently witnessing strong growth. Clinical trial supplies refer to various tools and equipment that are used for conducting scientific experiments, investigations and clinical research. Infusion pumps, nebulizers and syringe needles are the most commonly used clinical trial supplies. They are primarily used for conducting medical trials for detecting, preventing and treating various ailments, analyzing the efficiency of a treatment method, and in the diagnosis of various infectious and metabolic disorders. They also find extensive applications during respiratory, oncological, cardiovascular and neurological procedures.

Significant growth in the biopharmaceutical industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Clinical trials are gaining immense traction for treating diseases, such as HIV and cancer, along with the development of innovative drug delivery systems. Furthermore, technological advancements facilitating the development of cold chain logistics and monitoring technologies, are also acting as crucial growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are focusing on optimizing the production and packaging processes that can minimize wastage and enhance the overall cost-efficiency.

Moreover, the emerging trend of contract research organizations (CROs) is also impacting the market growth positively. CROs enable the pharmaceutical, biotechnological and medical instrument manufacturers to outsource research activities on a contractual basis, thereby increasing the utilization of various trial supplies. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) undertaken by both the governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for the development of advanced drugs and treatment methods, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2025.

Breakup by Services:

  • Product Manufacturing

  • Packaging, Labeling and Storage

  • Logistics and Distribution

Breakup by Phase:

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

  • Others

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

  • Oncology

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Respiratory Diseases

  • CNS And Mental Disorders

  • Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

  • Medical Device Industry

  • Biopharmaceuticals Industry

  • Pharmaceuticals Industry

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Almac Group Ltd., Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., DHL, Parexel, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PCI Services, Sharp Clinical, Biocair, Movianto, etc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global clinical trial supplies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the phase?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the therapeutic area?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global clinical trial supplies market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Services
6.1 Product Manufacturing
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Packaging, Labeling and Storage
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Logistics and Distribution
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Phase
7.1 Phase I
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Phase II
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Phase III
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area
8.1 Oncology
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cardiovascular Diseases
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Respiratory Diseases
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 CNS and Mental Disorders
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
9.1 Medical Devices Industry
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.3 Market Forecast
9.2 Biopharmaceuticals Industry
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.3 Market Forecast
9.3 Pharmaceuticals Industry
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.3 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Almac Group Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 DHL
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 Parexel
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 PCI Services
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Sharp Clinical
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Biocair
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Movianto
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

