Worldwide Industry for Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

The "Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market.

The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market reached a value of nearly $71,520.3 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to nearly $85,493.3 million by 2023. The market is expected to reach $101,016.2 million in 2025, and $150,612.4 million 2030.

The report covers the following chapters

  • Executive Summary - the executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

  • Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

  • Introduction - This section gives the segmentation of the commercial fan and air purification equipment market by geography, by service, by vessels and by end-use covered in this report.

  • Market Characteristics - the market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the commercial fan and air purification equipment market. This chapter includes different products and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

  • Product Analysis - the product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

  • Supply Chain - the supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the commercial fan and air purification equipment industry supply chain.

  • Customer Information - This chapter covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market.

  • Trends and Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

  • COVID Impact - This chapter describes the COVID impact on the global commercial fan and air purification equipment industry.

  • Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015 - 2019) and forecast (2019 - 2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

  • Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015 - 2019), forecast (2019 - 2030) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

  • Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015 - 2030) and analysis for different segments in the market.

  • Global Macro Comparison - the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the commercial fan and air purification equipment market size, percentage of GDP, and average commercial fan and air purification equipment market expenditure.

  • Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015 - 2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

  • Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

  • Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

  • Market Background - This section describes the ship and boat building and repairing market of which the commercial fan and air purification equipment market is a segment. This chapter includes the ship and boat building and repairing market 2015-23 values, and regional analyses for the ship and boat building and repairing market.

  • Market Opportunities and Strategies - This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. it gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

  • Conclusions and Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives recommendations for commercial fan and air purification equipment providers in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, marketing strategies and target groups.

  • Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

The report describes and evaluates the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from technological advances and increasing concerns of workers on poor quality of air at work places. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were growing environmental concerns, and counterfeit products. Going forward, changing climate conditions, coronavirus impact, and stringent regulation on industrial and commercial sector air pollution are expected to drive the market. High adoption and maintenance costs, UV technology used in air purification equipment, supply chain disruption, ozone emissions, and underperformance are major factors that could hinder the growth of the commercial fan and air purification equipment market in the future.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the commercial fan and air purification equipment market, accounting for 47.0% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the commercial fan and air purification equipment market will be Middle East and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.6% and 5.2% respectively during 2019-2023.

The coronavirus outbreak has been impacting various industries and global economies. The commercial fan and air purification equipment market has also been affected by the pandemic, in both positive and negative ways. The US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) reported that when used properly, commercial fan and air purification equipment can help reduce airborne contaminants and other dust particles in commercial spaces. However, the supply chain disruption caused by the lockdowns measures taken by government to control spread of the infection impacted the market in negative ways.

The commercial fan and air purification equipment market is highly fragmented with a large number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 1.12% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include ebm-papst group, Systemair, sharp Corporation, CECO Environmental Corporation and Johnson Controls International Plc.

The top growth potential in the commercial fan and air purification equipment market by type will arise in the air purification equipment market, which will gain $7,415.6 million in global annual sales by 2023. The top growth potential in the commercial fan and air purification equipment market by range will arise in the 200-400 square ft. market, which will gain $ 8,596.8 million in global annual sales by 2023. The top growth potential in the commercial air purification equipment market by type will arise in the welding fume extractor market, which will gain $987.0 million in global annual sales by 2023. The commercial fan and air purification equipment market size will gain the most in the China at $ 4,809.6 million.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction
6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.1.2. Segmentation By Type
6.1.3. Segmentation By Range
6.1.4. Segmentation By Type

7. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Type
7.2.1. Air Purification Equipment
7.2.2. Attic And Exhaust Fan
7.2.3. Other Commercial And Air Purification Equipment
7.3. Market Segmentation By Range
7.3.1. Less Than 200 Square Ft.
7.3.2. 200 - 400 Square Ft
7.3.3. More Than 400 Square Ft.
7.4. Air Purification Market Segmentation By Type
7.4.1. HEPA Filter
7.4.2. Wet Scrubbers
7.4.3. Welding Fume Extractors
7.4.4. Dust Collectors
7.4.5. Oil Mist Collectors
7.4.6. Dry Scrubbers
7.4.7. Other Air Purification Equipment

8. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Product Analysis - Product Examples

9. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Supply Chain
9.1. Resources
9.2. Manufacturers
9.3. Distribution
9.4. End Customers

10. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Customer Information
10.1.Impact Of Poor Air Quality At Workplace
10.2.Poor Air Quality At Office Spaces
10.3.High Demand From Commercial End Users

11. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
11.1.Growing Popularity Of Smart Air Purifiers
11.2.Energy-Efficient Appliances
11.3.Increasing Merger And Acquisition Activities
11.4.Ventilation On Demand (VOD) Systems
11.5.Portable Air Ventilators

12. COVID-19 Impact On The Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market
12.1.How Air Purifiers Capture Coronavirus
12.2.Impact On Demand And Supply Of Air Purifiers And Fans
12.3.Companies In The Market Are Changing Their Business Models

13. Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Size And Growth
13.1.Market Size
13.2.Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)
13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019
13.3.Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)
13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023
13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

14. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market, Regional Analysis
14.1.Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
14.2.Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3.Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.2. Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market, Segmentation By Range, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

16. Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
16.1.Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
16.2.Per Capita Average Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Expenditure, Global

17. Asia-Pacific Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market

18. Western Europe Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market

19. Eastern Europe Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market

20. North America Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market

Companies Mentioned

  • EBM-Papst group

  • Systemair

  • Sharp Corporation

  • CECO Environmental Corporation

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

