Worldwide Industry for Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market.



The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market reached a value of nearly $71,520.3 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to nearly $85,493.3 million by 2023. The market is expected to reach $101,016.2 million in 2025, and $150,612.4 million 2030.



19. Eastern Europe Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market



20. North America Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market



EBM-Papst group

Systemair

Sharp Corporation

CECO Environmental Corporation

Johnson Controls International Plc

