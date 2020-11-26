Worldwide Industry for Cyber Security to 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Cyber Security Solutions by Healthcare Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cyber Security Market Research Report: By Component, Security Type, Deployment, Enterprise, Use Case, Industry - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, 1,473 data breaches in the U.S. led to the exposure of 164,683,455 confidential records, as per the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC). Additionally, in May 2020 alone, 841,529 records were exposed in 108 data breach incidents. The records ranged from people's financial and medical information to strongly protected national secrets. Weak passwords, improper configuration, complex access permissions, and malware attacks are the major reasons behind data breaches. Moreover, with more companies transitioning to the cloud, the threat is becoming even more real.

As per the publisher, due to the rising number of such attacks, the cyber security market will grow from $119.9 billion in 2019 to $433.6 billion by 2030, at a 12.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Most people associate cyber security with a simple antivirus, but it is a lot more than that, encompassing application, enterprise, endpoint, network, database, cloud, email, and information security. Among these, the demand for enterprise security solutions is the highest, as organizations are becoming aware about keeping their entire IT infrastructure safe from cyber miscreants.

In the coming years though, the requirement for cloud security solutions is expected to rise the fastest, on account of the burgeoning usage of cloud computing. Cloud allows companies to minimize their IT infrastructure requirement, access the data from anywhere, at any time, and scale up and down the storage capacity as per usage. The 2020 State of the Cloud Report says that by 2023, around $500 billion will be publicly spent on cloud around the world. In 2019, McAfee had said that in any company, around 9% of the cloud applications in use are highly vulnerable to cyberattacks.

The cyber security market, under segmentation by use case, is categorized into incident response, security monitoring, threat hunting, network traffic analysis, data exfiltration, and others. Among these, the security monitoring category dominated the industry during the historical period (2014-2019), because of the increasing need to monitor and track events and analyze threats in real time. During the forecast period, the highest CAGR is expected in the threat hunting category, with users becoming more aware on studying persistent threats and responding to them quickly.

Using cybersecurity solutions for threat hunting results in quicker threat and response management system (TRMS) operation, reduced inspection time, proactive specific threat identification, early threat detection, thereby helping secure the network infrastructure, and information analysis by actionable intelligence resources. In an article published in October 2019, CNBC says, "Cyberattacks now cost companies $200,000 on average, putting many out of business." Therefore, it is essential to catch the attack as it happens, so that it can be quickly thwarted and losses can be avoided.

Apart from the increasing cyberattack incidence, another key driver for the cyber security market is the stringent compliance regulations in numerous countries. To encourage companies to take steps for safeguarding their reputation and avoid losses and protect customers' confidential data, several acts mandating a robust cybersecurity infrastructure have been passed. Examples of these laws are the 2018 California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), 1999 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), 2002 Homeland Security Act, General Data Protection Union (GDPR), and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Presently, North American people are the most significant users of cybersecurity solutions, due to the wide usage of data analysis tools, increasing number of data centers, rapid adoption of cloud computing, fast-paced digitization, high download rate of mobile applications, and rising usage of electronic health records (EHRs). In the immediate future, the demand for cybersecurity solutions is expected to boom in Asia-Pacific (APAC), due to the increasing awareness about thwarting cyberattacks, rising adoption of data encryption and protection solutions, growing penetration of mobile internet, and government support.

Hence, as losses due to cyberattacks increase, so will the integration of cybersecurity solutions, not only by companies, but also by individuals.

