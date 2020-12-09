Worldwide Industry for More Electric Aircrafts to 2025 - Players Include Elbit Systems, Bombardier and Moog Among Others

Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "More Electric Aircraft Market by End User (Civil, Military), Aircraft System, Component, Application (Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion, Energy Storage), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global more electric aircraft market is estimated to be USD 1,504 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3,359 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Recent technological advancements in the field of power electronics, fault-tolerant architecture, electro-hydrostatic actuators, flight control systems, high-density electric motors, and power generation and conversion systems have fueled the adoption of MEA.

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the aviation industry adversely due to air travel restrictions on domestic as well as international flights across countries, resulting in the sudden decrease in the air traffic. This is expected to negatively impact the more electric aircraft market in the short term; slow recovery is expected in Q1 of 2021. The aviation industry could take 2-3 years to recover from the financial effects of COVID-19, leading to lower air travels and passenger traffic compared to previous estimates.

Based on aircraft system, propulsion segment projected to lead more electric aircraft market during the forecast period

Based on aircraft system, the more electric aircraft market is segmented into propulsion system and airframe system. Electrification of various propulsion and airframe systems enables aircraft to reduce carbon emissions and the overall operational cost. The rising focus of major OEMs such as Airbus on the development of electric propulsion systems is expected to drive the propulsion system segment during the forecast period

Based on application, power distribution segment projected to lead more electric aircraft market during the forecast period

Based on application, the more electric aircraft is segmented into power generation, power distribution, power conversion, and energy storage. The power distribution system is highly flexible, fault-tolerant, and is controlled by a redundant microprocessor system. In this system, electrical power is supplied to the primary power distribution system, wherein the contactor control unit (CCU) and high-power contactor are located across generators, auxiliary power units (APU), batteries, and ground sources.

Based on end user, the civil segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on end user, the more electric aircraft market is segmented into civil and military. The civil segment is estimated to account for a larger share in 2020 as compared to the military segment. Carbon and nitrogen oxide emissions, high fuel consumption, and high maintenance costs are some of the challenges in the civil segment.

Europe is expected to account for the largest share in 2020

The more electric aircraft market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Africa. Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. The aviation industry in Europe is aiming to use new advanced materials, such as gamma-titanium aluminides and single crystals, with improved mechanical properties in aircraft; these advanced engines help aircraft reduce their fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and noise. Key manufacturers of more electric aircraft in Europe include Rolls-Royce (UK), Safran Group (France), Airbus (Netherlands), and Thales Group (France).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in More Electric Aircraft Market
4.2 More Electric Aircraft Market, by Application
4.3 More Electric Aircraft Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Optimized Aircraft Performance
5.2.1.2 Reduction in Operational and Maintenance Costs
5.2.1.3 Reduced Emissions and Noise Pollution
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Heavy Investments and Longer Clearance Period
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in High-Density Battery Solutions
5.2.3.2 Emergence of Alternative Power Sources for Electric Power Generation
5.2.3.3 Development of Advanced Power Electronic Components
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Thermal Management in Electrical Systems
5.2.4.2 Reliability of Electrical Systems in Harsh Environments
5.2.4.3 Economic Challenges Faced by the Aviation Industry due to COVID-19
5.3 Range/Scenarios
5.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for More Electric Aircraft Market
5.6 Market Ecosystem
5.6.1 Prominent Companies
5.6.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.6.3 End-users
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.10.1 Fuel Cell Technology
5.10.2 Electric Actuation System
5.11 Case Study Analysis
5.11.1 More Electric Architecture by Honeywell
5.12 More Electric Aircraft, by Aircraft Type

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Aircraft Electrification Technology Roadmap (2016 to 2040)
6.3 Industry Trends
6.3.1 Electrical Systems in Aircraft
6.3.2 Shift from Hydraulic Landing Gear & Braking Systems to Electric
6.3.3 Electric-Powered Aircraft
6.3.4 Electrical and Electronics Technologies
6.3.4.1 Machine Technologies
6.3.4.2 Power Electronics
6.3.4.3 Energy Management
6.4 Advanced Batteries
6.4.1 Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S)
6.5 Electric Motor-Driven Smart Pumps
6.6 Impact of Megatrends
6.7 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 More Electric Aircraft Market, by Aircraft System
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Propulsion System
7.2.1 Development of Propulsion Systems by Oems is Expected to Drive this Segment
7.2.2 Fuel Management System
7.2.3 Thrust Reverser System
7.3 Airframe System
7.3.1 Increasing Demand to Ensure Safety During Flight Operations is Expected to Drive this Segment
7.3.2 Environmental Control System
7.3.3 Accessory Drive System
7.3.4 Power Management System
7.3.5 Cabin Interior System
7.3.6 Flight Control System

8 More Electric Aircraft Market, by Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Engines
8.2.1 No-Bleed Engine Architecture is Used for Engine Cowl Ice Protection and Pressurization of Hydraulic Reservoirs in Mea
8.3 Batteries
8.3.1 Lithium-Sulfur and Lithium Titanate Batteries are the Future of Aircraft Batteries
8.3.2 Nickel-Based
8.3.3 Lead-Acid-Based
8.3.4 Lithium-Based
8.4 Fuel Cells
8.4.1 Increased Efficiency of a Fuel Cell Can Reduce the Fuel Load on Aircraft
8.5 Solar Cells
8.5.1 Airplanes Equipped with Solar Cells Can Fly Without Liquid Fuel
8.6 Generators
8.6.1 Enerators Convert Mechanical Energy into Electrical Energy and are Widely Used in Light Aircraft
8.6.2 Starter Generator
8.6.3 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
8.6.4 Variable Speed Constant Frequency (VSCF) Generator
8.7 Actuators
8.7.1 Actuators Helps in Achieving Physical Movement Through Conversion of Electrical Energy
8.7.2 Electric
8.7.3 Hybrid Electric
8.7.3.1 Electro-Hydro-Static Actuators(Eha)
8.7.3.2 Electro-Mechanical Actuators (Ema)
8.7.3.3 Electrical-Backup Hydraulic Actuators
8.8 Electric Pumps
8.8.1 Adoption of Electric Pumps is Increasing for Next-Generation Aircraft
8.9 Power Electronics
8.9.1 Growing Focus to Reduce Aircraft Weight with Higher Electric Power Generation Capacity Expected to Stimulate the Demand for Power Electronics
8.9.2 Rectifiers
8.9.3 Inverters
8.9.4 Converters
8.10 Distribution Devices
8.10.1 Need for Distribution of Electricity with Minimal Leakage of Power Drive the Demand for Distribution Devices
8.10.2 Wires & Cables
8.10.3 Connectors & Connector Accessories
8.10.4 Busbars
8.11 Valves
8.11.1 Valves are Intended to Regulate Gas Levels in the MEA Engine
8.12 Landing Gear
8.12.1 Growing Adoption of Components in Landing Gear Driven by Electric Energy is Expected to Drive the Market

9 More Electric Aircraft Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Power Generation
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for More Electric Architecture Fueling the Growth of the Power Generation
9.3 Power Distribution
9.3.1 Ability to Detect Voltage and Provide Prompt Load Shut-Off Drive this Segment
9.4 Power Conversion
9.4.1 Increase in Operational Efficiency & Weight Reduction Drive the Demand for Power Conversion Systems
9.5 Energy Storage
9.5.1 Increasing Use of Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Systems Boosting the Demand for Energy Storage

10 More Electric Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Type Segment
10.2.1 Most Impacted Aircraft Type Segment
10.2.1.1 Fixed Wing
10.2.2 Least Impacted Aircraft Type Segment
10.2.2.1 Rotary Wing
10.3 Fixed Wing
10.3.1 Frequent Modifications in Aircraft Architecture Expected to Fuel the Demand for More Electric Architecture in Fixed Wing Aircraft
10.3.2 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)
10.3.3 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)
10.3.4 Regional Aircraft
10.3.5 Fighter Jets
10.3.6 Business Jets
10.4 Rotary Wing
10.4.1 Fans in Rotary Wing Aircraft are Powered by Distributed Electric Systems Using Conventional Gas Turbine Engines
10.4.2 Medium Helicopters
10.4.3 Heavy Helicopters

11 More Electric Aircraft Market, by End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on End-user Segment
11.2.1 Most Impacted End-user Segment
11.2.1.1 Civil
11.2.2 Least Impacted End-user Segment
11.2.2.1 Military
11.3 Civil
11.3.1 Increasing Demand to Reduce Aircraft Weight Has Propelled the Growth of Civil More Electric Aircraft Market
11.4 Military
11.4.1 Development of New Technologies and Electric Equipment to Strengthen Military Operations Drive this Segment

12 Regional Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Impact of COVID-19 on More Electric Aircraft Market, by Region
12.3 Global Scenarios of More Electric Aircraft Market
12.4 North America
12.5 Europe
12.6 Asia-Pacific
12.7 Middle East & Africa
12.8 Latin America

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 2019
13.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2019
13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.4.1 Star
13.4.2 Emerging Leader
13.4.3 Pervasive
13.4.4 Participant
13.4.5 More Electric Aircraft Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)
13.4.5.1 Progressive Companies
13.4.5.2 Responsive Companies
13.4.5.3 Dynamic Companies
13.4.5.4 Starting Blocks
13.5 Competitive Scenario
13.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.5.2 New Product Launches
13.5.3 Contracts, Partnerships & Agreements
13.5.4 Collaborations

14 Company Profiles - System Integrators and Component Manufacturers
14.1 Safran S.A.
14.2 Honeywell International Inc
14.3 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
14.4 Thales Group
14.5 GE Aviation
14.6 Bae Systems
14.7 Embraer S.A
14.8 Liebherr
14.9 Magnix
14.10 Ametek.Inc
14.11 Nabtesco Corporation
14.12 Elbit Systems
14.13 Bombardier
14.14 Moog Inc
14.15 Astronics Corporation
14.16 Rolls-Royce plc
14.17 Eaton
14.18 Parker Hannifin Corp
14.19 Amphenol Corporation
14.20 Meggit
14.21 PBS Aerospace
14.22 Avionic Instruments LLC
14.23 Eaglepicher Technologies, LLC
14.24 Pioneer Magnetics
14.25 Wright Electric

15 More Electric Aircraft Adjacent Market

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eq01kg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19

    Speaking from his hospital room, Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday he hasn't changed his mind regarding the coronavirus or mask use, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York City, was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Sunday, after traveling across the country in his futile attempt to overturn the election results. Giuliani did not wear a mask during meetings last week in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, exposing lawmakers and others to the virus.During an interview with New York radio station 77 WABC, the hosts asked Giuliani if his views on the virus have changed, now that he is sick and in the hospital. They mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who contracted the virus after attending a super-spreader event at the White House; Christie later said it was "wrong" to be there without a mask."No," Giuliani responded. "I have exactly the same view. You know, I've also been through cancer, a couple of other things — very serious, very serious, emergency knee operation. Things happen in life, and you have to go with them. You can't overreact to them. Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life." Regarding face coverings, which provide protection to the wearer and those around them, Giuliani said he thinks "you can overdo the masks."Giuliani revealed that he has received two of the same medications Trump took during his hospitalization for COVID-19: remdesivir and dexamethasone. One of the radio hosts told Giuliani the drugs are "not something that the normal American is going to be able to get, because it's quite expensive." Giuliani deflected, saying he "didn't know that. I mean, they give it to us here at the hospital."Giuliani did admit that his high profile is why he's receiving treatment that the average American can't get, saying: "I think if it wasn't me, I wouldn't have been put in the hospital. Sometimes, when you're — you know, when you're a celebrity — they're worried if something happens to you, they're going to examine it more carefully, and they do everything right." He said his advice to people is "get early treatment," falsely claiming that "the earlier you get treated for this, No. 1, you totally eliminate the chance of dying."More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Arizona Republican leaders are now openly sniping at each other

  • Doug Jones leading contender to be nominated Biden's attorney general

    The two men have a long relationship that dates back to Jones' time in law school and then working in the Senate.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • Sturgeon's husband 'contradicts wife and changes his own story' during evidence on Salmond scandal

    Nicola Sturgeon’s husband dealt a "fatal blow" to her account of her handling of the Alex Salmond scandal, it was claimed on Tuesday, after he directly contradicted her evidence to a Holyrood inquiry. Peter Murrell, also the SNP chief executive, was also accused of putting forward a series of "wholly implausible" claims, after he said his wife had not warned him in advance of "bombshell" sexual harassment claims against the most important figure in their party's history becoming public. Despite Mr Salmond meeting Ms Sturgeon in the couple's home to tell her about a Scottish Government investigation, Mr Murrell claimed he "didn't probe" what went on at the summit and said the political power-couple instead preferred to talk about books, what meals he would cook her, and cleaning. The party boss, who appeared on his 57th birthday, was repeatedly pressed over his claim that he was not made aware by Ms Sturgeon of the allegations facing Mr Salmond, despite his role as the SNP's top official.

  • Rudy Giuliani says 'you can overdo the mask' while in hospital for COVID-19 after ignoring mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines

    Giuliani told a radio channel that the coronavirus is "curable," and added, "When you're a celebrity, they're worried if something happens to you."

  • Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration

    Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told Reuters on Tuesday that he will not join the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.Johnson was in the running for several Cabinet positions, including secretary of defense and attorney general, people close to the Biden transition team said. While he hasn't announced his pick yet for attorney general, Biden has tapped retired Gen. Lloyd Austin for the top role at the Pentagon.In an email to Reuters, Johnson confirmed that he will "not be in the Biden administration," and referred to the "news over the last 24 hours," likely referring to Austin's selection. Prior to running the Department of Homeland Security from late 2013 to early 2017, Johnson was general counsel of the Air Force and later the Department of Defense.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 Arizona Republican leaders are now openly sniping at each other

  • A Year Later, NCIS Still Investigating the Case of the Missing Marine Corps Rifles

    The case of the missing 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines rifles remains unsolved.

  • DNA identifies Missouri toddler found in Mississippi in 1982

    Investigators say DNA testing has identified a Missouri toddler whose body was found on a riverbank in Mississippi in 1982. The child long known only as “Baby Jane” or “Delta Dawn” has been identified as 18-month-old Alisha Ann Heinrich. The sheriff of Jackson County, Mississippi, announced the child’s identity at a news conference Friday.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • Report: Iran says killing of top nuclear scientist was done remotely

    The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system," Tasnim News Agency in Iran quoted a senior commander as saying.

  • Contractors working on Trump's border wall illegally smuggled in armed Mexican guards to protect construction sites, whistleblower complaint says

    The complaint accused two companies building the wall in San Diego of hiring "unvetted" Mexican guards and overcharging the government for their work.

  • Republican leaders reportedly block Inaugural Committee vote to acknowledge Biden's win

    The presidential inaugural committee is reportedly refusing to acknowledge there will be a new president inaugurated next month.The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is made up of top leaders of both congressional bodies -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) -- as well as Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). They kicked off preparations Tuesday by considering a resolution basically acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win, but the committee's three Republicans voted it down, Politico reports.> The resolution was very basic, per folks with knowledge. It would've notified American people that Congress is preparing for inauguration of Biden and Harris "in coordination with health experts" as "we observe this transition of power."> > -- Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 8, 2020The inaugural committee is historically bipartisan, and has been planning inaugurations for president-elects of both parties for more than a century. But Republicans told Politico they felt like this resolution was a way for Democrats to force them into formally acknowledging Biden's win, and isn't necessary to begin planning the inauguration. Hoyer followed up by calling Republicans' blockade an "astounding" development in the GOP's refusal to acknowledge President Trump's loss. > And now statement from Hoyer:> > "The extent to which Republicans are refusing to accept the outcome of the election and recognize Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President is astounding," he said. https://t.co/6CCdFgPiUS> > -- Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 8, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors arrive at US-Mexico border as Border Patrol grapples with COVID-19 deaths

    Thousands of unaccompanied minors are flooding the U.S.-Mexico border after months of child deportations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • California warns of rising virus cases, broad transmission

    California's top health official on Tuesday said coronavirus cases are expected to continue to climb in the state and that everyday activities now carry a much greater risk of infection. Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of health and human services, said the roughly 23,000 new virus cases reported Tuesday include test results from over the weekend and that these tend to skew lower. The warning comes as California authorities sent a cellphone text alert to millions of residents in two major regions of the state asking them to stay home except for essential activities.

  • Trump supporters urged to buy president's childhood home in $3m parting gift

    Donald Trump's childhood home in New York - already sold twice since 2016 – is back on the market. But this time, the real estate agency is appealing directly to the president's fans to buy the house for the unprecedented price of $3 million and offer it to Mr Trump as a gift. Paramount Realty agency on Tuesday launched a fundraiser on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, calling on Trump fans to contribute towards the goal of reaching $3 million. If the money is raised, the house will be given to the outgoing president. The agency had recently tried to sell the house, located in the affluent Jamaica Estates neighbourhood in New York's Queens borough, for $3 million at classic auctions, but without success. But then they came up with the crowdfunding strategy, which has "never been done before," Paramount real estate agent Misha Haghani told AFP. "It is more likely that one million people who love Trump would each give three dollars, rather than a wealthy buyer giving three million," he said.

  • The Taliban are megarich – here's where they get the money they use to wage war in Afghanistan

    The Taliban militants of Afghanistan have grown richer and more powerful since their fundamentalist Islamic regime was toppled by U.S. forces in 2001. In the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, the Taliban reportedly brought in US$1.6 billion, according to Mullah Yaqoob, son of the late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, who revealed the Taliban’s income sources in a confidential report commissioned by NATO and later obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.In comparison, the Afghan government brought in $5.55 billion during the same period. The government is now in peace talks with the Taliban, seeking to end their 19-year insurgency.I study the Taliban’s finances as an economic policy analyst at the Center for Afghanistan Studies. Here’s where their money comes from. 1\. Drugs – $416 millionAfghanistan accounted for approximately 84% of global opium production over the past five years, according to the United Nation’s World Drug Report 2020. Much of those illicit drug profits go to the Taliban, which manage opium in areas under their control. The group imposes a 10% tax on every link in the drug production chain, according to a 2008 report from the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, an independent research organization in Kabul. That includes the Afghan farmers who cultivate poppy, the main ingredient in opium, the labs that convert it into a drug and the traders who move the final product out of country. 2\. Mining – $400 million to $464 millionMining iron ore, marble, copper, gold, zinc and other metals and rare-earth minerals in mountainous Afghanistan is an increasingly lucrative business for the Taliban. Both small-scale mineral-extraction operations and big Afghan mining companies pay Taliban militants to allow them to keep their businesses running. Those who don’t pay have faced death threats.According to the Taliban’s Stones and Mines Commission, or Da Dabaro Comisyoon, the group earns $400 million a year from mining. NATO estimates that figure higher, at $464 million – up from just $35 million in 2016. 3\. Extortion and taxes – $160 millionLike a government, the Taliban tax people and industries in the growing swath of Afghanistan under their control. They even issue official receipts of tax payment.“Taxed” industries include mining operations, media, telecommunications and development projects funded by international aid. Drivers are also charged for using highways in Taliban-controlled regions, and shopkeepers pay the Taliban for the right to do business. The group also imposes a traditional Islamic form of taxation called “ushr” – which is a 10% tax on a farmer’s harvest – and “zakat,” a 2.5% wealth tax. According to Mullah Yaqoob, tax revenues – which may also be considered extortion – bring in around $160 million annually. Since some of those taxed are poppy growers, there could be some financial overlap between tax revenue and drug revenue. 4\. Charitable donations – $240 millionThe Taliban receive covert financial contributions from private donors and international institutions across the globe. Many Taliban donations are from charities and private trusts located in Persian Gulf countries, a region historically sympathetic to the group’s religious insurgency. Those donations add up to about $150 million to $200 million each year, according to the Afghanistan Center for Research and Policy Studies. These charities are on the U.S. Treasurey Department’s list of groups that finance terrorism. Private citizens from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran and some Persian Gulf nations also help finance the Taliban, contributing another $60 million annually to the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network, according to American counterterrorism agencies. 5\. Exports – $240 millionIn part to launder illicit money, the Taliban import and export various everyday consumer goods, according to the United Nations Security Council. Known business affiliates include the multinational Noorzai Brothers Limited, which imports auto parts and sells reassembled vehicles and spare automobile parts.The Taliban’s net income from exports is thought to be around $240 million a year. This figure includes the export of poppy and looted minerals, so there may be financial overlap with drug revenue and mining revenue. 6\. Real estate – $80 millionThe Taliban own real estate in Afghanistan, Pakistan and potentially other countries, according to Mullah Yaqoob and the Pakistani TV Channel SAMAA. Yaqoob told NATO annual real estate revenue is around $80 million. 7\. Specific countriesAccording to BBC reporting, a classified CIA report estimated in 2008 that the Taliban had received $106 million from foreign sources, in particular from the Gulf states.Today, the governments of Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are all believed to bankroll the Taliban, according to numerous U.S. and international sources. Experts say these funds could amount to as much as $500 million a year, but it is difficult to put an exact figure on this income stream. Building a peacetime budgetFor nearly 20 years, the Taliban’s great wealth has financed mayhem, destruction and death in Afghanistan. To battle its insurgency, the Afghan government also spends heavily on war, often at the expense of basic public services and economic development.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]A peace agreement in Afghanistan would allow the government to redirect its scarce resources. The government might also see substantial new revenue flow in from legal sectors now dominated by the Taliban, such as mining. Stability is additionally expected to attract foreign investment in the country, helping the government end its dependence on donors like the United States and the European Union.There are many reasons to root for peace in war-scarred Afghanistan. Its financial health is one of them.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hanif Sufizada, University of Nebraska Omaha.Read more: * How a troop drawdown in Afghanistan signals American weakness and could send Afghan allies into the Taliban’s arms * After US and Taliban sign accord, Afghanistan must prepare for peaceHanif Sufizada does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Pfizer's CEO says skipping the second dose of its coronavirus vaccine would be 'a very big mistake,' despite data suggesting partial protection from a single shot

    The vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing COVID-19, as long as people get both doses.

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”