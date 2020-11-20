Worldwide Industry for Nanotechnology Food Packaging to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on (Product, Application, Industry Outlook, Region and Country Analysis) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaging industry is in the process of constant evolution, with various technological developments taking place in the industry that have enhanced features in packaging materials to make the food consumption experience better. The growing demand for food types and varieties of exotic foodstuffs leads to the complications for safer and more secure packaging of goods, which advances the concept of food packaging in the industry.

The rise of nanotechnology has accelerated the evolution of packaging present in the food industry. The packaging today has become the latest focus for food manufacturers, as they have to advance themselves in comparison to the new packaging material that acts as a part of branding and certifies food safety. An inevitable evolution is nanotechnology incorporated in food packaging, such as active packaging, improved packaging, and an upcoming category of smart/intelligent packaging that has sensors embedded in the packaging itself, which provides abundant data for suppliers to track than what today's packaging can offer.

The upcoming trends and opportunities in the nanotechnology application in food packaging sector are expected to be at the forefront in the coming decade, with blockchain application in food packaging becoming the most prominent in the field.

The exponential rise in the adoption of nanotechnology for food packaging on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in this industry.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of nanotechnology for food packaging sold in terms of value, due to high awareness and product availability in the region. Apart from this, South America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, BASF SE, Tetra Laval International S.A., Honeywell International Inc., and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC, among others

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the nanotechnology application in food packaging market?

  • How is the food packaging market impacted by the introduction of nanotechnology?

  • How are nanotechnology for food packaging manufacturers, and other players entering the market?

  • How are emerging technologies such as blockchain in nanotechnology and nano-printing for food packaging driving the growth of the market?

  • Which packaging type is expected to be leading the nanotechnology for food packaging market by 2025?

  • What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the Asia-Pacific & Japan market in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2025?

  • How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

  • What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the nanotechnology for food packaging market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Nanotechnology for Food Packaging: Overview
1.1.1.1 Timeline: Evolution of Food Packaging
1.1.1.2 Emergence of Nanotechnology in Food
1.1.2 Ecosystem Participants
1.1.3 Futuristic Trends
1.1.3.1 Blockchain in Food Packaging
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Need for Food Safety for the Consumers
1.2.1.2 Extended Shelf Life of Products
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Raw Material Providers
1.2.3 Business Strategies
1.2.3.1 Product Development and Innovation
1.2.3.2 Market Developments
1.2.4 Corporate Strategies
1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures
1.2.5 Business Opportunities
1.2.5.1 Nano-Printed Intelligent Food packaging

2 Application
2.1 Application and Specification
2.1.1 Fruits and Vegetables
2.1.2 Beverages
2.1.3 Prepared Foods
2.1.4 Meat Products
2.1.5 Bakery Products
2.2 Demand Analysis of Nanotechnology for Food Packaging (by Application)
2.2.1 Fruits and Vegetables
2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Fruits and Vegetables Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market by Region
2.2.2 Beverages
2.2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Beverages Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market by Region
2.2.3 Prepared Foods
2.2.3.1 Demand Analysis of Prepared Foods Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market by Region
2.2.4 Meat Products
2.2.4.1 Demand Analysis of Meat Products Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market by Region
2.2.5 Bakery Products
2.2.5.1 Demand Analysis of Bakery Products Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market by Region

3 Products
3.1 Global Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market (by Product)
3.1.1 Active Packaging
3.1.2 Improved Packaging
3.1.3 Smart/Intelligent Packaging
3.2 Demand Analysis of Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market (by Technology)
3.2.1 Active Packaging
3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Active Packaging Market (by Region)
3.2.2 Improved Packaging
3.2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Improved Packaging Market (by Region)
3.2.3 Smart/Intelligent Packaging
3.2.3.1 Demand Analysis of Smart/Intelligent Packaging Market (by Region)

4 Regions
4.1 North America
4.2 South America
4.3 Europe
4.4 U.K.
4.5 Middle East and Africa
4.6 China
4.7 Asia-Pacific and Japan

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.2 Amcor Plc
5.2.1 Company Overview
5.2.1.1 Role of Amcor Plc in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.1.3 Production Sites
5.2.2 Business Strategies
5.2.2.1 Product Development
5.2.2.2 Market Development
5.2.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration
5.2.3.2 Merger and Acquisition
5.2.4 Strength and Weakness of Amcor Plc
5.2.5 R&D Analysis
5.3 BASF SE
5.3.1 Company Overview
5.3.1.1 Role of BASF SE in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.3.1.3 Production Sites
5.3.2 Business Strategies
5.3.2.1 Product Development
5.3.3 Corporate Strategies
5.3.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration
5.3.3.2 Merger and Acquisition
5.3.4 Strength and Weakness of BASF SE
5.3.5 R&D Analysis
5.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, L.L.C.
5.4.1 Company Overview
5.4.1.1 Role of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, L.L.C. in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.4.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.4.1.3 Production Sites
5.4.2 Strength and Weakness of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, L.L.C.
5.5 Danaflex Nano LLC
5.5.1 Company Overview
5.5.1.1 Role of Danaflex Nano LLC in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.5.2 Strength and Weakness of Danaflex Nano LLC
5.6 DuPont Teijin Films
5.6.1 Company Overview
5.6.1.1 Role of DuPont Teijin Films in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.6.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.6.1.3 Production Sites
5.6.2 Business Strategies
5.6.2.1 Product Development
5.6.3 Corporate Strategies
5.6.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration
5.6.4 Strength and Weakness of DuPont Teijin Films
5.7 Honeywell International Inc.
5.7.1 Company Overview
5.7.1.1 Role of Honeywell International in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.7.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.7.2 Corporate Strategies
5.7.2.1 Partnership and Collaboration
5.7.3 Strength and Weakness of Honeywell International
5.7.4 R&D Analysis
5.8 Klockner Pentaplast
5.8.1 Company Overview
5.8.1.1 Role of Klockner Pentaplast in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.8.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.8.1.3 Production Sites
5.8.2 Business Strategies
5.8.2.1 Product Development
5.8.2.2 Market Developments
5.8.3 Strength and Weakness of Klockner Pentaplast
5.9 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
5.9.1 Company Overview
5.9.1.1 Role of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.9.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.9.2 Strength and Weakness of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
5.9.3 R&D Analysis
5.1 Nanocor
5.10.1 Company Overview
5.10.1.1 Role of Nanocor in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.10.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.10.2 Strength and Weakness of Nanocor
5.11 PPG Industries
5.11.1 Company Overview
5.11.1.1 Role of PPG Industries in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.11.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.11.2 Strength and Weakness of PPG Industries
5.12 Sealed Air
5.12.1 Company Overview
5.12.1.1 Role of Sealed Air in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.12.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.12.1.3 Production Sites
5.12.2 Business Strategies
5.12.2.1 Product Development
5.12.3 Corporate Strategies
5.12.3.1 Merger and Acquisition
5.12.4 Strength and Weakness of Sealed Air
5.12.5 R&D Analysis
5.13 Sonoco Products Company
5.13.1 Company Overview
5.13.1.1 Role of Sonoco Products Company in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.13.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.13.1.3 Production Sites
5.13.2 Business Strategies
5.13.2.1 Market Developments
5.13.3 Corporate Strategies
5.13.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration
5.13.3.2 Merger and Acquisition
5.13.4 Strength and Weakness of Sonoco Products Company
5.14 Tetra Laval International S.A.
5.14.1 Company Overview
5.14.1.1 Role of Tetra Laval International S.A. in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.14.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.14.1.3 Production Sites
5.14.2 Business Strategies
5.14.2.1 Product Development
5.14.3 Corporate Strategies
5.14.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration
5.14.4 Strength and Weakness of Tetra Laval International S.A.
5.14.5 R&D Analysis
5.15 3M
5.15.1 Company Overview
5.15.1.1 Role of 3M in Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market
5.15.1.2 Production Sites
5.15.2 Strength and Weakness of 3M

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8qn1l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

