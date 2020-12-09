Worldwide Industry for One Component Polyurethane Foam to 2025 - Door & Window Frame Jambs Segment is Estimated to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "One Component Polyurethane Foam Market by Raw Material (MDI, Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols, Others), Application, End-Use (Door & Window Frame Jambs, Ceiling & Floor Joints, Partition Walls, Water Pipes), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The one component polyurethane foam market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The one component polyurethane foam market growth is estimated to be majorly driven by growing economies of Asia Pacific region. Increasing demand from the construction industries of China, India, and Japan is majorly driving the one component polyurethane foam market in the Asia Pacific region.

One component polyurethane foam is a high-performance thermal and acoustic insulating material noted for its elasticity and excellent abrasion resistance. It is composed of polyurethane polymer, pigments, polyols, fillers, and additives and is used to fill and seal joints in buildings and structures. One component polyurethane foam is highly elastic and resilient, weather durable, fire-resistant, non-sagging, and watertight, with an excellent adhesive capacity to most of the building and construction materials.

MDI is estimated to lead the one component polyurethane foam market, by raw material in terms of volume, during the forecast period

Based on raw material, MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) is estimated to be the largest segment in one component polyurethane foam market in 2020, in terms of volume. It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products. MDI-based polyurethane foam is the most effective insulation material available and is a major contributor to energy conservation. The increased use of MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products in residential and commercial construction, is boosted by the fact that they are recyclable, safe, and environmentally responsible. Due to all the superior properties and compatibility with the increased energy efficiency needs, MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products are widely preferred and are expected to witness very high demand in the coming years.

Residential application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of one component polyurethane foam market

Based on application, residential is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the one component polyurethane foam market during the forecast period. The rapidly growing population and rising economy of countries, such as China and India, are expected to fuel residential construction activities, subsequently driving the demand for one component polyurethane foam in residential construction.

Door & window frame jambs segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020

Based on end use, door & window frame jambs segment is estimated to dominate the one component polyurethane foam market in 2020. The gaps around window and door frames allow unwanted air to enter residential or commercial buildings and may cause heavy energy losses. However, one component polyurethane foam efficiently fills, seals, and insulates these gaps and other rough openings. The application of the self-expanding one component polyurethane foam on door and window frame jambs blocks the flow of air, provides greater comfort, and helps reduce energy bills by forming a durable, airtight, and water-resistant seal between the window and door frames. Thus, one component polyurethane foam is extensively used in the door & window frame jambs end use.

Europe is estimated to dominate the global one component polyurethane foam market in 2020, in terms of value

The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the presence of key manufacturers of one component polyurethane foam and growing industrialization. Further, Government initiatives for green buildings and energy harvesting have increased the demand for one component polyurethane foam insulation in the European construction industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in One Component Polyurethane Foam Market
4.2 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Country and End Use
4.4 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Application
4.5 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By End Use

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Use of One Component Polyurethane Foam in Building Insulation for Energy Conservation
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand from Emerging Economies
5.2.1.3 Versatility and Unique Physical Properties of One Component Polyurethane Foam
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Related to Manufacturing One Component Polyurethane Foam
5.2.2.2 Sustainability and Toxicity Concerns Regarding One Component Polyurethane Foam Products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in Production of Bio-Based Polyols and Low-Voc, Green, & Sustainable Foam
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Raw Material Costs Leading to Pricing Pressures on One Component Polyurethane Foam Manufacturers
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.4.1 Industry Outlook: Construction
5.4.2 Industry Outlook: Manufacturing
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Eco-System/Market Map
5.7 Case Study: Assessment of One Component Polyurethane Foam Market
5.8 Ycc Shift: Future Revenue Mix Will be Impacted By Client's Imperative
5.9 Patent Analysis

6 COVID-19 Impact on One Component Polyurethane Foam Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on One Component Polyurethane Foam Supply Chain
6.2.1 Impact on Raw Material
6.2.1.1 Mdi
6.2.1.2 Europe
6.2.1.3 Middle East
6.2.1.4 US
6.2.2 Polyurethane Foam Manufacturers
6.2.2.1 Europe
6.2.2.2 Austria, Germany, and Switzerland - Operating at Much-Reduced Capacity
6.2.2.3 Benelux - Operating at Much-Reduced Capacity
6.2.2.4 France - Closure of Foam Plants
6.2.2.5 Greece, Balkans, and Cyprus - Mostly Operational But at Much-Reduced Capacity
6.2.2.6 Hungary, Czechia, Croatia, Slovakia, and Slovenia - Operating at Much-Reduced Capacity
6.2.2.7 Spain and Portugal - Closure of Most Foam Plants
6.2.2.8 Italy - Foam Plants Shutoff
6.2.2.9 Poland - Operating at Much-Reduced Capacity
6.2.3 End-Use Industries
6.2.3.1 Economic Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry

7 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Raw Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mdi (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate)
7.2.1 Compliance with Energy Regulations in Building Construction Driving Demand for Mdi
7.2.2 Mdi Production Process
7.3 Polyether Polyols
7.3.1 Low Cost Aids Growth of Polyether Polyols Segment
7.4 Polyester Polyols
7.4.1 Polyester Polyols Segment Projected to Record Moderate Growth During Forecast Period
7.5 Others

8 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By End Use
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Door & Window Frame Jambs
8.2.1 Ease of Application Driving Demand for One Component Pu Foam in Door & Window Frame Jambs
8.3 Ceiling & Floor Joints
8.3.1 Stringent Energy Saving Regulations Driving Demand for One Component Polyurethane Foam in Ceiling & Floor Joints
8.4 Partition Walls
8.4.1 One Component Polyurethane Foam, Due to Excellent Acoustic Insulation Properties, is Used in Partition Walls
8.5 Water Pipes
8.5.1 One Component Polyurethane Foam is Used to Fill Gaps Between Water Pipes and Walls in Buildings
8.6 Others

9 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Residential
9.2.1 Growing Economy and Population of Asia-Pacific Leading to Rising Demand for One Component Polyurethane Foam in Residential Construction
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Energy Savings in Commercial Buildings to Fuel Demand for One Component Polyurethane Foam

10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 North America
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top Players in One Component Polyurethane Foam Market
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions and Methodology, 2019
11.4.1 Star
11.4.2 Emerging Leaders
11.4.3 Pervasive
11.4.4 Participant
11.5 Competitive Benchmarking
11.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence
11.6 Sme Matrix, 2019
11.6.1 Star
11.6.2 Emerging Leaders
11.6.3 Pervasive
11.6.4 Emerging Leaders
11.7 Key Market Developments

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Soudal Group
12.1.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.1.2 Products Offered
12.1.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.1.4 Analyst's View
12.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.2 Henkel AG & Co
12.1.2.1 Business Overview
12.1.2.2 Products Offered
12.1.2.3 Recent Developments
12.1.2.4 Impact of COVID-19
12.1.2.5 Analyst's View
12.1.2.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.2.5.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.3 Selena Group
12.1.3.1 Business Overview
12.1.3.2 Products Offered
12.1.3.3 Recent Developments
12.1.3.4 Impact of COVID-19
12.1.3.5 Analyst's View
12.1.3.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.3.5.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.3.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.4 Hanno-Werk GmbH & Co. Kg
12.1.4.1 Business Overview
12.1.4.2 Products Offered
12.1.4.3 Recent Developments
12.1.4.4 Analyst's View
12.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.5 Tremco Illbruck Group
12.1.5.1 Business Overview
12.1.5.2 Products Offered
12.1.5.3 Recent Developments
12.1.5.4 Impact of COVID-19
12.1.5.5 Analyst's View
12.1.5.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.5.5.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.5.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.6 Gns Group
12.1.6.1 Business Overview
12.1.6.2 Products Offered
12.1.6.3 Recent Developments
12.1.7 Profflex Mounting Foams
12.1.7.1 Business Overview
12.1.7.2 Products Offered
12.1.7.3 Recent Developments
12.1.8 Den Braven Sealants
12.1.8.1 Business Overview
12.1.8.2 Products Offered
12.1.8.3 Recent Developments
12.1.9 Aerosol - Service A.S.
12.1.9.1 Business Overview
12.1.9.2 Products Offered
12.1.9.3 Recent Developments
12.1.10 Dap Products, Inc.
12.1.10.1 Business Overview
12.1.10.2 Products Offered
12.1.10.3 Recent Developments
12.1.11 Mccoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams Private Limited
12.1.11.1 Business Overview
12.1.11.2 Products Offered
12.1.11.3 Recent Developments
12.1.12 Akkim Construction Chemicals
12.1.12.1 Business Overview
12.1.12.2 Products Offered
12.1.12.3 Recent Developments
12.1.13 Tkk D.O.O.
12.1.13.1 Business Overview
12.1.13.2 Products Offered
12.1.13.3 Recent Developments
12.1.14 Krimelte Ou
12.1.14.1 Business Overview
12.1.14.2 Products Offered
12.1.14.3 Recent Developments
12.1.15 Dupont
12.1.15.1 Business Overview
12.1.15.2 Products Offered
12.1.15.3 Recent Developments
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Gorcci International Ltd.
12.2.2 Kater Adhesive Industrial Co.
12.2.3 Fomo Products, Inc.
12.2.4 Polyurethane Ltd.
12.2.5 Larsen Building Products
12.2.6 Castelein Sealants

13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Guide
13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
13.3 Available Customizations
13.4 Related Reports
13.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7l90m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-one-component-polyurethane-foam-to-2025---door--window-frame-jambs-segment-is-estimated-to-hold-the-largest-market-share-in-2020-301189696.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Latest Stories

  • FBI warns state, local police about China targeting people on U.S. soil

    The warning concerns China’s long-standing policy of reaching beyond its borders to target people it accuses of financial crimes, even if they are permanently living abroad.

  • Biden will face uphill battle confirming retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as Pentagon chief

    If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would become the first Black defense secretary. This would put Austin, who retired in 2016, in the same position in which President Trump’s first nominee for defense secretary, retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, found himself.

  • Contractors working on Trump's border wall illegally smuggled in armed Mexican guards to protect construction sites, whistleblower complaint says

    The complaint accused two companies building the wall in San Diego of hiring "unvetted" Mexican guards and overcharging the government for their work.

  • Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

    Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. The violence happened in broad daylight, and by evening, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying he was authorizing Portland Police “to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation ... There will be no autonomous zone in Portland." “It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end,” Wheeler said in a statement that also acknowledged the issues the protesters want to fix, such as housing and health care.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in New Orleans

    Explore the most unique properties the Big Easy has to offerOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Defeated, lying, narcissist ex-President Trump will make a perfect ‘Florida man’ | Opinion

    Step aside Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida man personified, you’ve got real competition now.

  • Lebanon’s Hezbollah sues PM's brother over blast accusation

    Lebanon’s Hezbollah is suing the estranged brother of the country’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri after he accused the militant group of being responsible for the massive explosion at Beirut’s port earlier this year, a TV station reported Wednesday. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV gave no further details about the case filed against Bahaa Hariri, the son of late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and estranged brother of Saad Hariri. The move came a week after Hezbollah said it was suing former Christian lawmaker Fares Souaid and the website of the right-wing Lebanese Forces party for accusing Hezbollah of being responsible for the Aug. 4 blast that killed more than 200 people and wounded thousands.

  • China summons U.S. diplomat over sanctions, vows retaliation

    China summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat in Beijing on Tuesday to protest U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong, and vowed to take "reciprocal" retaliation. The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

  • NZ mosque attack report released, Ardern apologises

    A review of last year's mosque massacre in New Zealand found the country's security agencies were "almost exclusively" focused on the threat from Islamist terrorism rather than other threats, including white supremacists. Brenton Tarrant, the man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch last year is a white supremacist. On Tuesday (December 8), New Zealand's Royal Commission of Inquiry gave the results of its investigation into what was the country's worst-ever killings. They criticized authorities for ignoring repeated warnings from the Muslim community that hate crimes against them were escalating. And they also found that police failed to enforce proper checks on firearm licenses, but despite those faults, the commission said there were no failings within government agencies that would have alerted them to the imminent massacre. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who received global praise for her compassionate response to the attacks, apologised on Tuesday after the report was released: "The commission made no findings that these issues would have stopped the attack, these were failings none the less, and for that, on behalf of the government, I apologise." Ardern reacted to the attacks by swiftly banning the sale of the high-capacity semi-automatic weapons used in the attack. She also launched a global movement against online extremism. The report recommended a new national intelligence and security agency, as well as a new minister to carry out the report's list of 44 recommendations. The government said it would also create a ministry and graduate program for ethnic communities to support New Zealand's diverse population. "This roughly 800 page report can be distilled into one simple premise, Muslim New Zealanders should be safe. Anyone who calls New Zealand home regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender should be safe." Hours later, Abdigani Ali, speaking for the group that manages one of the targeted mosques, said the report did not go far enough. "We've known for a long time that the Muslim community has been unfairly targeted with hate speech, and hate crimes. This report shows that we were right. The report shows that institutional prejudice and unconscious bias exists in the government agencies and that needs to change. Another proposal includes mandatory reporting of firearm injuries to police by health professionals. Tarrant himself was treated by doctors in the months leading up to the attacks after accidentally shooting himself. Staff never alerted police to his injuries. Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for the attack, the first time New Zealand has ever handed down such a sentence.

  • CNN overtakes Fox News in post-election average viewing figures after Donald Trump's defeat

    CNN overtook Fox News in its average viewership in the month after the US election in the latest sign that Donald Trump’s once favourite cable news outfit has taken a hit. CNN, the cable news channel which has been a persistent target of the US president’s ire, averaged 1.73 million viewers between November 4 and last Sunday. That figure, released by the company Nielsen, beat the Fox News Channel which had an average viewership of 1.56 million. MSNBC, a left-leaning cable news channel, got 1.53 million. It is the first time CNN has outperformed Fox News on the metric for a month since the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack in 2001, according to the Associated Press. CNN this weekend took out adverts championing its boost in viewership in the aftermath of the US election, which took place on November 3. “Since the day after the election, there has been a clear winner,” the adverts said, jokingly referencing Mr Trump’s refusal to concede the election to Democrat Joe Biden, the victor. The drop in popularity of Fox News in part reflects the recent phenomenon that channels aligned with one particular political ‘side’ in America see a fall in viewers after a perceived 'defeat', in this instance Mr Trump’s election loss. However it also could reflect the US president’s outright criticism of Fox over its election night coverage and refusal to back-up his baseless claims that victory was “stolen” from him by mass voter fraud.

  • The daily business briefing: December 9, 2020

    1.Prominent U.S. cybersecurity company FireEye said Tuesday that it had been hacked by a foreign government with "world-class capabilities." FireEye said the hackers stole offensive tools it uses to test the defenses of its customers, which include federal, state, and local governments, and major global corporations. The company's stock dropped by 8 percent in after-hours trading after the breach was disclosed in a public filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The hack was considered the biggest blow to U.S. cybersecurity in years. It was not immediately clear when the breach occurred, but Reuters reported that a person familiar with the situation said FireEye has been resetting passwords in the last two weeks. There was no indication that client data was stolen. [The Associated Press, Reuters] 2.White House officials are urging Senate Republicans to include $600 stimulus checks for individuals in the next coronavirus relief package under negotiation in Congress, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the deliberations. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) left a second round of stimulus checks out of the $600 billion proposal he unveiled last week. There were no such payments in in the $908 billion plan released by a group of bipartisan moderates, either. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have called for including the checks, with Sanders vowing to vote against any package that excludes them. Trump had his name printed on the first round of checks distributed during the spring and summer, and a White House spokesman said they "continue to be a high priority of the president's." [The Washington Post] 3.Food delivery service DoorDash sold shares at $102 each in its initial public offering on Tuesday, pricing the stock above the company's previously expected range of $90 to $95. The pricing valued the company at $32.4 billion. DoorDash has seen demand skyrocket during the coronavirus pandemic as customers spent more time at home to avoid the risk of infection, and ordered food delivery more frequently. The company's third quarter revenue jumped by 268 percent from a year earlier. The DoorDash IPO was the first of several in a late-2020 consumer technology wave as companies take advantage of a post-election stock rally. Airbnb comes next, with its IPO scheduled for later in the week. E-retailer Wish will follow next week. Fin-tech company Affirm and kids' game maker Roblox also plan to make their market debuts this month. [CNBC] 4.A Food and Drug Administration review published Tuesday confirmed that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, appeared to meet the government's standard for emergency use authorization. The 53-page briefing document raised expectations that the FDA was close to allowing the two-shot vaccine to be administered in the United States. The research came out on the same day that the British government launched a massive campaign to give the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to tens of millions of people in the United Kingdom. The FDA's study backed up Pfizer's conclusion that late-stage trials had shown the vaccine to be 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, once patients got both doses. [The Washington Post] 5.U.S. stock index futures made modest gains early Wednesday, continuing recent momentum that has pushed Wall Street to a string of record highs. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were up by 0.2 percent several hours before the start of regular trading. Those of the Nasdaq were down by less than 0.1 percent. The Dow and the S&P 500 gained roughly 0.3 percent on Tuesday, with the Dow closing comfortably above 30,000 and near its Friday record. The S&P closed at a record high, settling above 3,700 for the first time as Britain's rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine fueled optimism. Hopes that the Senate would soon reach a deal on a new round of coronavirus relief also boosted sentiment. [CNBC]More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

  • A jail officer in Spokane, Washington, shot and killed a 70-year-old woman in the building's lobby

    Nancy King's nephew told local news he didn't understand why the officer couldn't handle the elderly, 110-pound woman in a less lethal way.

  • Mechanic: 'Everything perfect' before fatal WWII plane crash

    The only surviving crew member of a World War II-era bomber that crashed in Connecticut last year, killing seven people, told investigators that “everything was perfect” before takeoff and he doesn't understand what went wrong, according to federal documents released Wednesday. Mitchell Melton was the mechanic aboard the four-engine, propeller-driven B-17G Flying Fortress bomber that crashed at Bradley International Airport north of Hartford on Oct. 2, 2019. The NTSB made documents in the investigation public on its website Wednesday, including a transcript of a nearly two-hour interview with Melton in November 2019.

  • Turkey's Erdogan to discuss U.S. strains when Biden takes office

    President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss strained U.S. relations with President-elect Joe Biden when he takes office, playing down the possibility of sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems. Bilateral ties have been hit by Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, differences in policy on Syria and the detention of U.S. consulate employees and citizens in Turkey.

  • House Republicans Call for Special Counsel to Investigate Election

    More than two dozen House Republicans sent a letter to President Trump on Wednesday requesting that the president direct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to probe “irregularities” in last month's general election.“The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered,” reads the letter, signed by 27 GOP representatives.Representative Lance Gooden of Texas first wrote and sent the letter on his own last week, but he decided to resend it after other members in his caucus expressed interest in signing their names to it, including Andy Biggs of Arizona, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Mo Brooks of Alabama, Ted Budd of North Carolina, and Paul Gosar of Arizona.The Republicans' frustration comes after Barr said last week that the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year’s presidential election.The Trump campaign legal team quickly disputed Barr's appraisal, saying “there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation” and that the DOJ is unaware of the totality of the evidence Trump's lawyers have gathered to substantiate their fraud allegations.“The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged,” the GOP representatives stated in their letter.“The appointment of a Special Counsel would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs,” the lawmakers said.Earlier this year, Barr suggested that the high levels of mail ballots this year due to people opting to stay home during the pandemic could become a breeding ground for fraud.Since Joe Biden eked out a victory in the election earlier this month, flipping several key battleground states Trump won in 2016 by razor-thin margins, the Trump campaign has launched a slew of more than 40 lawsuits challenging the vote results in six swing states.Trump has so far refused to concede the election to Biden and has claimed he won a second term “by a lot” even as his legal team fails to produce of voter fraud on a scale widespread enough to affect the outcome of the race and the former vice president’s victory.

  • Islamic State used UK-based companies to buy weapons parts, says new report

    The Islamic State group used companies in the UK to acquire weapons technology including parts for a jet-powered drone similar to the V-1 “flying bombs” dropped on London during the Second World War, a new report reveals. The Conflict Armament Research (CAR) group, which studies weapons trafficking, said that Isil attempted to build the high-speed drones along with other “improvised weapons” when it established its so-called caliphate in Iraq and Syria. Isil used individuals and companies registered in Britain and Turkey to purchase a large stockpile of weapons and equipment as it occupied large swathes of territory from 2014, despite “red flags” that could have prevented the sales, the report said. The group's members used one UK-registered front company to buy turbine engines for advanced drones and ship them to a mobile phone company in Turkey. Another was used to buy parts for automatic anti-aircraft weapons, while others still used to import materials for bombs. The report, released on Tuesday, said more than 50 companies in over 20 countries produced or distributed goods that ISIS forces subsequently used to make explosives, drones and improvised weapon systems. There is no suggestion that any of the companies or individuals identified or referenced in the report were complicit in supplying IS or otherwise committed any wrongdoing. Despite the suspicious nature of some of the transactions, bulk purchases made in 2014 and 2015 reportedly continued to fuel Isil's weapon production until the collapse of its caliphate and the killing of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in October last year. "No other non-state armed group has matched the scale and ambition of IS weapons production," said Mike Lewis, CAR's head of enhanced investigations. “With stronger due diligence, much of this trade might have been disrupted.” The report suggested that if industry and law enforcement authorities had examined the unusual volume of transactions more thoroughly, “they may have been able to interrupt the conflict-sustaining quantities of materiel acquired by IS forces [in 2015].” Siful Sujan, a high-ranking Isil official who was killed in a US drone strike in December 2015, was among those who used a network of technology companies based in Cardiff to buy and sell equipment that was shipped to a mobile phone shop and other companies in southern Turkey. A network of family-owned Turkish companies, located close to border crossings into Isil-held territory, was also used to import goods, the report added. Referring to the group’s use of drones, the report said that Isil had mainly used small, electrically powered models that were commercially available worldwide. But the investigation found that from 2015 onwards, Isil technicians "also sought to develop larger, faster unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) powered by pulse jet engines". A "fully constructed pulse jet engine" measuring more than two metres in length was found at a hospital formerly occupied by the terror group in west Mosul, Iraq, in September 2017. "Pulse jets are a type of acoustic jet engine originally developed for World War II-era V-1 'flying bomb' cruise missiles," the report added, referring to the “vengeance weapon” deployed by Nazi Germany in 1944. Approximately 2,400 V-1s landed within Greater London during the war, inflicting 6,000 fatalities and 18,000 serious injuries. An automated anti-aircraft system was another of the "ambitious new weapons systems" IS made and tested but didn't use. Despite the loss of its former territory, an estimated 10,000 Isil fighters remain at large in parts of Iraq and Syria, and the group has boasted of carrying out and inspiring hundreds of terror attacks in the Middle East and elsewhere in recent months. Namir Shabibi, CAR's head of operations in Iraq, said "remaining cells in Iraq and Syria have become increasingly active in the past year". "Preventing their procurement efforts by spotting the kinds of red flags detailed in this report remains important for countering the group's resurgence," he added.

  • Los Angeles deputies break up party, arrest 158

    Nearly 160 people were arrested during the weekend at an illegal party in Los Angeles County, where coronavirus cases are surging, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday. He has previously vowed to crack down on “super-spreader events.” (Dec. 8)