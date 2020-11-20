Worldwide Industry for Proteomics to 2025 - Key Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Proteomics Market By Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostic Biomarker Discovery, Others), By Indication (Infectious Disease, Cardiology, Others), By Technology, By Type, By Product, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Proteomics Market is expected to grow at a brisk CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for increased demand for proteomics is due to growing investments in research and development activities in end-use industries such as the biotechnology sector and the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, increasing demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to bode well for the growth of proteomics market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, increasing government support in terms of providing funds is anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2025.

The Global Proteomics Market is segmented based on application, indication, technology, type, product, end-user, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into drug discovery, diagnostic biomarker discovery, clinical diagnostic, others. Out of which, the clinical diagnostics segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well. This growth can be accredited to enhanced knowledge of understanding the patterns of protein expression for disease diagnostics and development of drug. Also, tandem MS and LC are some proteomics technology that are effective for the identification of proteins, thus boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.

Major players operating in the Global Proteomics Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Creative Proteomics, Luminex Corporation, Promega Corporation, Caprion, Bruker, Pfizer, Horiba, Qiagen, Becton Dickinson, Bioproximity, Biocon, Evotec, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, etc. The companies operating in proteomics market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Proteomics Market.

  • To classify and forecast the Global Proteomics Market based on application, indication, technology, type, product, end-user, company and regional distribution.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Proteomics Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Proteomics Market.

  • To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Proteomics Market.

  • To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Proteomics Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of companies across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The author calculated the market size of the Global Proteomics Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Proteomics Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostic Biomarker Discovery, Clinical diagnostic, Others)
4.2.2. By Indication (Infectious Disease, Cardiology, Neurovascular, Diabetes, Others)
4.2.3. By Technology
4.2.3.1.1. Conventional (Chromatography (HPLC, Affinity, Others), ELISA, Western blotting)
4.2.3.1.2. Advanced (Protein microarray (Analytical, Functional, Reverse-phase), Gel electrophoresis (2D, Capillary, SDS-PAGE, 2D-DIGE), Mass Spectrophotometry, Edman Sequencing)
4.2.3.1.3. Quantitative (Isotope-coded affinity tag (ICAT) labeling, Stable isotope labeling with amino acids in cell culture (SILAC), Isobaric tag for relative and absolute quantitation (iTRAQ))
4.2.3.1.4. High-thoroughput (X-ray crystallography, NMR)
4.2.3.1.5. Bioinformatic analysis
4.2.4. By Type (Functional, Expression, Structural, Computational)
4.2.5. By Product (Software, Instruments, Reagents and Assays, Services)
4.2.6. By End-User (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Research institutes, CROs)
4.2.7. By Company (2019)
4.2.8. By Region
4.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5. Asia-Pacific Proteomics Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6. Europe Proteomics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.4. Europe: Country Analysis

7. North America Proteomics Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7.4. North America: Country Analysis

8. South America Proteomics Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.4. South America: Country Analysis

9. Middle East and Africa Proteomics Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.4. MEA: Country Analysis

10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competition Outlook
12.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
12.2.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.2.2. Agilent Technologies
12.2.3. Waters Corporation
12.2.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.2.5. GE Healthcare
12.2.6. PerkinElmer
12.2.7. Creative Proteomics
12.2.8. Luminex Corporation
12.2.9. Promega Corporation
12.2.10. Caprion
12.2.11. Bruker
12.2.12. Pfizer
12.2.13. Horiba
12.2.14. Qiagen
12.2.15. Becton Dickinson
12.2.16. Bioproximity
12.2.17. Biocon
12.2.18. Evotec
12.2.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb
12.2.20. Illumina
12.2.21. Takeda Pharmaceuticals

13. Strategic Recommendations

14. About Us & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7nmh00

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

