Worldwide Industry for Solid State Batteries to 2025 - by End-user and Region
This report covers the solid-state battery industry by providing definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market, including a detailed analysis of types of batteries and their end-uses.
The growing adoption of electronic gadgets, the increasing utility of battery energy storage systems, and the rising deployment of electric vehicles are key factors driving the industry. The report also discusses other factors that are impacting the solid-state battery market.
The report analyzes the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.
It covers the technological background and key manufacturing trends of key players. A brief analysis of upcoming market for solid-state batteries in electric vehicles also is provided.
The report offers insights on end-use applications based on the following end-user segments
Medical and healthcare devices.
Electric vehicles.
Consumer electronics.
Industrial (network & telecom, UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply)).
Others (energy harvesting, military, aerospace).
Report Includes:
An overview of the global markets for solid state battery and applications thereof
Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Estimation of market size and forecasted data for solid-state battery, and market share analysis on the basis of end user industry and key geographical regions
Exploration of market potential for solid-state battery, opportunities and restraints, environmental regulations, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry
Identification of the global leading players in the solid-state battery market and insight into how their growing research and development activities are advancing the market
Key merger and acquisition deals, collaborations and joint ventures within the fuel cell battery technologies marketplace
Company profiles of the market leading participants
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Introduction
Definition
Uses & Advantages
Batteries
General Description
Types of Large and Advanced Batteries
General Battery Characteristics
Solid-state Battery Technology
Introduction
Advantages
Business Activities in Solid-state Battery Technology
Solid Electrolyte Chemistries
Lithium-Ion Compared with Lithium-Ion Polymer (Solid-state) Battery
Fuel Cells
Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
Market Drivers
Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles
Increasing Demand for Innovation in the EV Industry
Increase in Automotive Regulatory Requirements
Market Restraints
High Cost of Solid-state Batteries
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End User
Medical and Healthcare Devices
Market Size and Forecast
Electric Vehicles
Market Size and Forecast
Consumer Electronics
Market Size and Forecast
Industrial
Market Size and Forecast
Others
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
North America
Market Size and Forecast
Europe
Market Size and Forecast
Asia-Pacific
Market Size and Forecast
Central and South America
Market Size and Forecast
Middle East and Africa
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 Battery R&D Organizations
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
Blue Solutions
Brightvolt Solid-State Batteries
Cymbet Corp.
Excellatron Solid-State, Llc
Ilika Plc
Prologium Technology Co., Ltd.
Quantumscape Corp.
Robert Bosch Gmbh
Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.
Solid Power
Toyota Motor Corp.
Companies Engaged In R&D
BYD Co., Ltd.
Catl
Dyson
Northvolt
Panasonic Corp.
Tesla Inc.
