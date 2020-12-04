Worldwide Industry for Tea Polyphenols to 2025 - Featuring Amax NutraSource, DSM and Frutarom Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tea Polyphenols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tea polyphenols market is currently witnessing strong growth. Tea polyphenols refer to various chemical compounds, such as catechins, theaflavins, tannins and flavonoids, which are found in tea leaves naturally. These compounds are a rich source of antioxidants and can aid in reducing the growth of bacteria in the stomach and minimizing the risks of coronary artery disease, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases and other medical ailments. They are usually found in varying proportions in different tea variants (black, green, white and oolong) and can largely influence the distinctive aroma and taste of the beverage. Apart from this, they are also used in processing meat-, plant- and fish-based products.



Owing to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits, there is an increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases across the globe. However, with the growing health-consciousness, individuals are now more inclined toward adopting more nutritional diets, including beverages such as tea and leading an active lifestyle. Consequently, there is a rising shift to healthier tea alternatives, such as black and green variants, thereby increasing the demand for tea polyphenols. Furthermore, the growing utilization of polyphenols in ready-to-drink teas, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and functional beverages, is also providing a boost to the market growth.



These compounds also exhibit anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antineoplastic properties and are rich in epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) and dietary fibers that aid in improving metabolism and weight management. This, along with the increasing utilization of tea polyphenols in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetics products to minimize the signs of aging, skin darkness, acne, dandruff and hair loss, is creating a significant impact on the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and growing geriatric population across the globe, are also projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialty, Amax NutraSource Inc., DSM, DuPont-Danisco, Frutarom Ltd., FutureCeuticals, HERZA Schokolade GMBH & Co. KG, Indena SpA, Layn Natural Ingredients Corp, Naturex, Seppic, Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global tea polyphenols market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global tea polyphenols market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?



