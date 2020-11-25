Worldwide Industry for Textiles to 2026 - by Material and Application

The "Textile Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The textile market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The textile sector is an ever-growing market with remarkable growth prospects almost all across the globe. Favorable demographics, increasing per capita income, and a shift in preference toward branded products to drive demand for textile, globally. Superior quality and advantageous trade policies are also estimated to play an imperative role and boost textile exports.

Growth in building and construction will continue to drive demand for non-clothing textiles. The availability of raw materials such as cotton, wool, silk and jute is in abundance, which, in turn, has provided a significant boost to the market. Developing countries such as China and India are playing a pivotal role in the overall textile industry. The central forte of the Indian textile industry is its robust production base of a wide range of fiber, yarns from natural fibers like silk, jute, cotton, and wool to synthetic, man-made fibers such as acrylic, nylon, polyester, and viscose.

The global textile market is segmented based on material and application. Based on material, the textile market is segmented into cotton, jute, silk, synthetic, wool, and others. The application segment includes fashion and clothing, industrial/technical, and household. Silk is expected to record a significant growth rate over the forecast period as it is a high value-added product and it always ranks comparably higher than any other textile fiber known used in present times due to its appreciation in terms of consumer preference, unit values, fashion significance, employment generation, income-generating opportunities in producer communities and the intangible value related to the preservation of mankind's cultural heritage.

Natural fibers, including cotton, silk, linen, wool, hemp, jute, and cashmere are produced by plants, animals, and geological processes. The primary use of these materials is used in apparel, manufactured garments, medical dressings, construction materials, and automobile interiors, among others. The availability of cotton is in abundance, especially, in India, China, and the US, contributing substantially to the growth of the overall textile market.

The global textile market is further segmented on the basis of geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the frontrunner in terms of both, market value and volume, in the textile sector. China continues to be the world leader in most of the fields and they have done it very systematically and with great planning. China's textile and clothing exports rose manifolds since 2000, compared to stagnant exports from other top exporting countries, China's capacity development could be peaking. Government investment will ebb as competition weighs on the country's mills. More than 40% of the world's production of clothing and textiles is in China and India. India and China are projected to become the largest GDP by 2050. Another side of the picture is as Professor John of UK chief scientist warned that by 2030 demand for global resources will create a crisis with dire consequences. The need for food and energy will increase by 50% by the end of 2030 and for freshwater by more than 30% as the population tops more than 8 billion.

The report covers the portfolio of key textile market players including Arvind, Ltd., Aditya Birla Group, Chori Co., Ltd., Elevate Textiles, Inc. (International Textile Group), Koch Industries, Inc., Nisshinbo Holdings, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Reliance Industries, Ltd., Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group Co., Ltd., and Toray Industries, Inc. among more. The companies have adopted detailed strategies including acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches, to name a few. Numerous small and medium-scaled players are investing heavily in marketing campaigns to gain popularity for their portfolio.

The Report Covers

  • Market value data analysis of 2019 and forecast to 2026.

  • Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

  • Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

  • Key companies operating in the global textile market. Based on the availability of data, information related to the products, and relevant news is also available in the report.

  • Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

  • Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.

  • Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
1.2. Market Breakdown
1.2.1. By Segments
1.2.2. By Geography

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Rules & Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Company Share Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Key Company Analysis
3.3.1. Aditya Birla Group
3.3.1.1. Overview
3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.1.4. Recent Developments
3.3.2. Toray Industries, Inc.
3.3.2.1. Overview
3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.2.4. Recent Developments
3.3.3. Ralph Lauren Corp.
3.3.3.1. Overview
3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.3.4. Recent Developments
3.3.4. Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group Co., Ltd.
3.3.4.1. Overview
3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.4.4. Recent Developments
3.3.5. Reliance Industries, Ltd.
3.3.5.1. Overview
3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.5.4. Recent Developments

4. Market Determinants
4.1 Motivators
4.2 Restraints
4.1. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Textile Market by Material
5.1.1. Cotton
5.1.2. Jute
5.1.3. Silk
5.1.4. Synthetic
5.1.5. Wool
5.1.6. Others
5.2. Global Textile Market by Application
5.2.1. Fashion and Clothing
5.2.2. Industrial/Technical
5.2.3. Household

6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. US
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. Japan
6.3.4. ASEAN
6.3.5. South Korea
6.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles
7.1. Aditya Birla Group
7.2. Arvind, Ltd.
7.3. BSL, Ltd.
7.4. Chori Co., Ltd.
7.5. Elevate Textiles, Inc. (International Textile Group)
7.6. Far Eastern New Century Corp.
7.7. Glen Raven, Inc.
7.8. HuaFang Group
7.9. Hyosung TNC Corp.
7.10. Koch Industries, Inc.
7.11. Lakshmi Mills Co.
7.12. Nisshinbo Holdings, Inc.
7.13. Paramount Textile, Ltd.
7.14. POLLACK
7.15. PVH Corp.
7.16. Ralph Lauren Corp.
7.17. Raymond Group
7.18. Reliance Industries, Ltd.
7.19. River Island
7.20. Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co.
7.21. Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group Co., Ltd.
7.22. Solvay S.A.
7.23. Successori REDA SpA
7.24. Texhong Textile Group, Ltd.
7.25. The Ruby Mills, Ltd.
7.26. Topman
7.27. Toray Industries, Inc.

