Worldwide Industry for Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share, Demand By Component, By Application, By End-Users, And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market size is forecast to reach USD 6.06 Billion by 2027 in terms of annual remunerations, from USD 2.56 Billion in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases like hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), the novel coronavirus, and rising investments for the expansion of wastewater facilities are driving the market growth.



Ultraviolet disinfection is an effective technology to kill diseases causing pathogenic microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites, or others. According to the WHO, infectious diseases are responsible for nearly 17 million global deaths annually. The growing mortality rate and morbidity of infectious diseases are likely to offer major growth avenues for the ultraviolet disinfection equipment industry.



The large-scale usage of reclaimed water in urinals, landscape irrigation, and car washing is resulting in the mounting demand for disinfection technologies. The U.S. EPA has approved ultraviolet disinfection for small & medium-sized public water systems. This is fuelling the adoption of ultraviolet disinfection equipment, which, in turn, is supplementing industry share.



The COVID-19 Impact:



With the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the manufacturing of UV disinfection equipment has exponentially increased. The Defense Research and Development Organisation has launched UV Blaster, which can efficiently disinfect areas and spaces with large people gatherings, including airports, hotels, metros, factories, shopping malls, and offices. The extensive adoption of the technology due to its low maintenance, space requirements, and ease of installation may bolster market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the growing demand for a safer and cost-effective way to decontaminate water in developing countries will foster the UV disinfection equipment market through 2027.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Story continues

On the basis of component, the UV lamps segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the revenue share, delivering a growth rate of 10.9% over the forecast timeline.

Based on application, the water treatment segment accounted for a major market revenue share in the base year and is anticipated to experience a growth rate of 11.1% through 2027.

The surface disinfection applications are poised to account for a major chunk of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market share, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% through 2027.

Based on end-user, the municipal sector is forecast to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period.

In the regional landscape, North America held a major chunk of the ultraviolet disinfection equipment market revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8% through 2027 due to the high demand for UV disinfection in the wastewater treatment plants and food & beverage sector in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to register a CAGR of 12.5% over the projected timeframe on account of the fast population growth, rising shortage of potable water, and diminishing freshwater resources in several countries across the region. This has resulted in the growth of the water & wastewater treatment industry, creating a huge demand for ultraviolet disinfection equipment.

Europe is poised to witness a notable CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period. The robust growth can be attributed to the growth of the healthcare industry in the region and the associated demand for ultraviolet disinfection equipment.

Prominent players in the market are Trojan Technologies, American Ultraviolet, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Halma PLC, Xylem Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Advanced UV Inc., Atlantium Technologies Ltd., and Hoenle AG, among others.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of the all the major players in the Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for safe drinking water, especially in the APAC region

4.2.2.3. Favorable government initiatives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive equipment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market By Component Insights & Trends

5.1. Component dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

5.2. UV Lamps

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Quartz Sleeves

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Reactor Chambers

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5. Controller Units

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market By Application Insights & Trends

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

6.2. Water Treatment

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Wastewater Treatment

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Air Disinfection

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.5. Process Water Disinfection

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.6. Surface Disinfection

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market By End-Users Insights & Trends

7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

7.2. Residential

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3. Commercial

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Municipal

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5. Industrial

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market share by region, 2020 & 2027

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Latin America



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Customer Mapping

9.7. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Trojan Technologies

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. American Ultraviolet

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Halma PLC

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Xylem Inc.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Kuraray Co. Ltd.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Technology Insights

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Advanced UV Inc.

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Technology Insights

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Atlantium Technologies Ltd.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Technology Insights

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Hoenle AG

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Technology Insights

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ga7qbp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



