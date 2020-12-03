Worldwide Language Services Industry to 2025 - Players Include GMS Composites, Gurit & Hexcel

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Language Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global language services market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Language services stand for the set of language assistance solutions that offer varying degrees of interpretation, translation, comprehension, localization, and other training services. They include a wide range of electronic, written, and multimedia materials for transcription, dubbing, narration, voice-over, etc. Language services provide several benefits, such as effective communication, wide geographical outreach, high accuracy rate, skill development, along with offering a highly interactive learning platform to the users.

Further, the adoption of these services promotes the integration of technology with human communication. Owing to this, language services are widely employed across diverse sectors, including legal, medical, IT and telecommunication, education, automotive, and BFSI.

The rising demand for language services can be attributed to the rapid advancements in the IT and telecommunication industry leading to software development for accurate translation and interpretation results. In addition to this, rapid globalization coupled with improving internet connectivity has further augmented the growing need for language services. With increasing geographical outreach, various companies are opting for translation services. This provides convenience to their international clients and allows companies to efficiently express their services. Furthermore, the growing consumer inclination towards language services for multilingual and cross-cultural communication to create an efficient and quicker learning platform has also led to its increasing global adoption.

Additionally, the rising influence of social media platforms resulting in the popularity of visual translations and content localization, is also driving the demand. Apart from this, the increasing investments in the field of language services coupled with the rapid influx of translation and interpretation outsourcing have also contributed to the strong market growth. Moreover, the increasing need for language services pertaining to international business tourism, medical tourism, leisure tourism, on-site work stays, etc., is also catalyzing the market. In the educational sector, customized foreign language training courses are being offered at on-site and off-site locations in classroom, private, semi-private, tutorial, and in-country immersion forums, thereby driving the demand for language services. In the coming years, several technological upgradations along with the emergence of artificial intelligence in the sector are expected to fuel the growth of the global language service market. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the global language services market to grow moderately during the next five years.

Breakup by Service:

  • Translation Services

  • Interpretation Services

  • Others

Breakup by Component:

  • Software

  • Hardware

Breakup by Application:

  • IT and Telecommunications

  • Commercial

  • Government

  • Automotive

  • Healthcare

  • Other

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Global Linguist Solutions, LLC, Hogarth Worldwide, Keywords Studios Plc, LanguageLine Solutions (Teleperformance), Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., Mission Essential Personnel, RWS Holdings plc, SDI Media, SDL plc, and TransPerfect Translations.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global language services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of Covid-19 on the global language services market

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global language services market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Language Services Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of Covid-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Service
6.1 Translation Services
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Interpretation Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Software
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 IT and Telecommunications
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Government
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Automotive
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Healthcare
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 United Kingdom
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 France
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 Sweden
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Russia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Netherlands
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 India
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 South Korea
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Australia
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Others
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Turkey
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Iran
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4.4 Others
9.4.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.1.1 Market Trends
9.5.1.2 Market Forecast
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.2.1 Market Trends
9.5.2.2 Market Forecast
9.5.3 Others
9.5.3.1 Market Trends
9.5.3.2 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Global Linguist Solutions, LLC
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Hogarth Worldwide
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Keywords Studios plc
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 LanguageLine Solutions (Teleperformance)
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Lionbridge Technologies
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Mission Essential Personnel
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 RWS Holdings plc
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 SDI Media Group Inc.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 SDL plc
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 TransPerfect Solutions
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aeuthb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • McConnell shrugs as Georgia Republicans excoriate Trump and Washington over bogus election claims

    As Republicans in Georgia pleaded Tuesday with President Trump to stop making baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, GOP leaders in Washington remained silent about the avalanche of lies, conspiracy theories and open threats of violence made by the president’s allies. 

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • Seattle to Slash Police Budget as Homicides Hit Highest Level in over a Decade

    Seattles is preparing to slash the city's police budget just as homicides in the city climb to their highest level in more than a decade.Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is set to sign a city budget that includes an 18 percent cut to the Seattle Police Department, a move that comes after police reform activists demanded the police budget be reduced by half. Calls for police reform have abounded in cities across the country since May, when George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.The city council voted last week to slash about $69 million in funding for officer training, salaries and overtime, and get rid of vacant positions in the police department as well as transfer parking officers, mental health workers, and 911 dispatchers out of the department. The goal is to ultimately reinvest in alternatives to police in situations such as mental health crises.Meanwhile, Seattle had seen 55 murders this year as of Monday, the highest level since at least 2008, the last year of data available. The troubled city is also suffering a spike in violent crime, with 8,418 burglary incidents, up from to 7,634 last year, according to police.The mayor, a Democrat, said last week that she believes the city is "laying the groundwork to make systemic and lasting changes to policing.""We have rightly put forward a plan that seeks to ensure SPD has enough officers to meet 911 response and investigative needs throughout the city, while acknowledging and addressing the disproportionate impacts policing has had on communities of color, particularly Black communities," Durkan said in a statement.Police Chief Carmen Best resigned over the summer amid disagreements with the city council over the cuts to the police budget.In June, rioters claimed and barricaded off several blocks in the city’s downtown Capitol Hill neighborhood, calling it the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone, or CHOP, after police abandoned their East Precinct to vandals and arsonists. Police agreed not to respond to calls from within the “autonomous zone” unless they were life-threatening.Later that month, however, Durkan, who previously predicted the autonomous zone would usher in a “summer of love” and said her decision to withdraw police from the area reflected her “trust” in protesters, announced the city would begin dismantling the zone, citing incidents of violence. A shooting inside the zone left a 19-year-old dead and another critically injured. Police said they were met by a violent crowd that blocked their access to the victims.

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • Retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander praised for bipartisan efforts as he bids farewell

    As Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) bid farewell to his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday, the retiring lawmaker received a standing ovation from the rest of the upper chamber.In an emotional speech, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Alexander is "leaving this body and those of us in it, and the nation it exists to serve, stronger and better because you were here."> WATCH: Sen. Mitch McConnell gets emotional while speaking on Sen. Lamar Alexander: "You're leaving this body and those of us in it and the nation it exists to serve stronger and better because you were here." pic.twitter.com/JKqBpefAM5> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020Veteran Democratic senators, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), also heaped praise on Alexander. Schumer, referring to Alexander as his friend, said he "will leave this chamber with a legacy that every senator should be proud of," emphasizing instances in which he's reached across the aisle despite potential personal political cost.Feinstein, meanwhile, said "I truly have come to appreciate Sen. Alexander's fairness, interest in solving problems, and his bipartisanship. Most of all, I so appreciate your friendship."In his final address, Alexander said the Senate needs "a change of behavior" resulting in lawmakers ceasing to block each other's amendments. > Not something you see often -- bipartisan standing ovation on Senate floor for retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander after he wraps up farewell address, which featured a heavy emphasis on his cross-aisle relationships and bipartisan accomplishments, especially on education issues> > -- Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrekwalsh) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

  • 80-year-old woman’s ex son-in-law charged with repeatedly raping her, taking pictures

    For more than a year, an 80-year-old Hialeah woman refused to tell her daughter that she was being forcibly raped by her daughter’s ex-husband, according to police.

  • Trump family urges U.S. appeals court to move marketing scam lawsuit to arbitration

    A lawyer for Donald Trump on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to halt a lawsuit accusing the U.S. president of exploiting his family name to promote a marketing scam targeting poor and working-class people. The lawyer, Thomas McCarthy, told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan the plaintiffs were "done in by the allegations of their own complaint," and that their proposed class action concerning the multi-level marketing company American Communications Network belonged in arbitration. Four plaintiffs, including a hospice worker, accused Trump, his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka and an affiliate of their family company of promoting ACN in exchange for millions of dollars in secret payments from 2005 to 2015.

  • Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pick

    President-elect Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within his own party as he finalizes his choice for secretary of defense. Black leaders have encouraged the incoming president to select an African American to diversify what has so far been a largely white prospective Cabinet, while others are pushing him to appoint a woman to lead the Department of Defense for the first time. At the same time, a growing collection of progressive groups is opposing the leading female contender, Michèle Flournoy, citing concerns about her record and private-sector associations.

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • I saw Donald Trump’s presidency come crashing down at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

    The Trump presidency ended in the parking lot of a landscaping company next to an adult bookstore. Richard Hall was there

  • Army sergeant arrested after boy forced out of car, killed by vehicle

    An Alabama soldier was charged with reckless murder after allegedly forcing his girlfriend's unruly 5-year-old son to get out of a car at night along a road where the boy was hit and killed by another vehicle, authorities said.

  • Arizona's Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge

    Arizona Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly was sworn into the Senate on Wednesday, narrowing Republican control of the chamber and underscoring his state's shift from red to blue. Kelly, 56, defeated GOP Sen. Martha McSally in last month's election, making her one of only three incumbents to lose. If Democrats win both, they will command the 50-50 chamber for the new Congress that begins in early January because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast tie-breaking votes.

  • 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    A team of Trump-adjacent lawyers are turning on the electoral process as a whole.Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who has since been disavowed, and high-profile lawyer Lin Wood, along with a bunch of other people falsely alleging the whole 2020 election was rigged, gathered Wednesday in Georgia for a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally. There, they brought up some old favorite Trump rally chants and election conspiracy theories, though with a decidedly non-GOP-approved twist.With Trump campaign flags flying, the scantily masked crowd was reminiscent of a rally for the outgoing president. But the "lock him up" chants at this rally were actually targeted at Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor. Wood initiated the chants, calling for a protest outside Kemp's house and his resignation because he hasn't moved to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.Powell added to that, calling for ballots that are signed and marked with a thumbprint -- an idea that doesn't jibe with the secret ballots mandated in Georgia and most of the U.S. "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure," Powell added, essentially advocating for a boycott of the January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate. And when Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.) tried to butt in and encourage people to turn out, Wood jumped back in, telling everyone to stay home until Trump is given the win and even suggesting Trump should split from the GOP altogether.If all that wasn't enough, someone brought a literal pitchfork to the event. > Someone at the rally literally carrying a pitchfork. pic.twitter.com/y4lteN9Xwn> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

  • China #MeToo: Court to hear landmark case of intern versus TV star

    Six years after the alleged incident, one woman is taking a prominent TV star to court.

  • More than half of the money from the Paycheck Protection Program went to just 5% of recipients

    The federally funded program was meant to help small businesses keep paying employees, but new data show funds were disproportionately distributed.

  • Biden's attorney general could probably pretty easily revoke Durham's special counsel status

    Attorney General William Barr revealed Tuesday that he had secretly given U.S. Attorney John Durham special counsel status in October, explaining that the designation assured Durham and his team "that they could complete their work, without regard to the outcome of the election." The decision was news to President Trump, The New York Times reports. But Trump wasn't satisfied, Axios adds.Trump and his allies are "piling extreme pressure" on Barr to release Durham's findings on the FBI's investigation of Trump and Russia, and they view Durham's special counsel designation "as a smokescreen to forestall the release of the so-called Durham report, which senior administration officials believe is already complete," Axios says. "Trump has been ranting about the delay behind the scenes and mused privately about replacing Barr with somebody who will expedite the process."Democrats view Durham's criminal investigation as motivated entirely by politics and revenge, and Barr's move was widely seen as a way to ensure it will continue after President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20. Trump abruptly pushed out all U.S. attorneys appointed by his predecessor soon after he took office, but special counsels can only be removed by an attorney general under a narrow set of documented criteria. Barr used a work-around with Durham, though, and that would apparently make it much easier for Biden to end the investigation.> This is a very good point from @steve_vladeck. The appointment itself does not comply with the regs. If Barr can appoint someone pursuant to his general statutory appointment authority and apply the regs, it is very likely that the next attorney general can rescind the order. https://t.co/UTOWOt7MZH> > — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) December 1, 2020A Justice Department official told The Washington Examiner that "attorneys general have often appointed prosecutors to act as special investigators, either under the special counsel regulations or outside them," so Durham's appointment wasn't so unusual. But because Durham, the current U.S. attorney for Connecticut, "was not appointed pursuant to the special counsel regulation, it is possible the next attorney general could rescind Mr. Barr's directive that special counsel rules would apply to him, then end his inquiry without any finding of misconduct," the Times reports."I suppose the calculation is that there is a political cost" for doing so, Duke University law professor Samuel Buell told the Times. But Barr's move is an "odd" use of the special counsel provision.More stories from theweek.com Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue