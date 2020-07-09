Worldwide Metal 3D Printing Industry to 2025 - Featuring Carpenter Technology, DMG Mori & General Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal 3D Printing Market: Focus on Type, Application, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

According to this market intelligence report the global metal 3D printing market is expected to reach $738.8 million by 2025. The majority of the demand for metal 3D printing has been witnessed to arise from the aerospace and defense sector, followed by healthcare. In the aerospace and defense sector, the increased adoption has been primarily toward the development of complex parts of gas turbine engines and some lightweight structural components through this technology.



Healthcare has witnessed the adoption of the development of human implants. In recent times, amidst COVID-19 pandemic, there has been increased use of metal 3D printing for the development of essential items, such as ventilator parts and development of copper components capable of killing coronavirus to 99.6% in just five hours. As a result, technology is expected to be growing at a healthy rate in the coming years.



This report is a diligent compilation of research on more than 29 players in the global metal 3D printing market. It draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 29 leading companies, market experts, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately 15 manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers.



The companies profiled in the report are Aubert & Duval, Carpenter Technology Corporation, DMG MORI, GENERAL ELECTRIC, HP Development Company, L.P., Intech Additive Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Linde, Materialise, Oerlikon, Renishaw plc, Sandvik AB, SLM Solutions, STRATASYS LTD., TRUMPF, and 3D Systems, Inc., among others.



Key questions answered in the report:

What are the trends in the global metal 3D printing market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the global metal 3D printing during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global metal 3D printing market?

What was the revenue generated by the metal 3D printing by end use in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2025?

Which metals/alloys type (titanium, nickel alloys, steel, aluminum, Others (Copper and its alloys, tungsten, cobalt chrome-alloys, gold, silver) of the global metal 3D printing compound market is expected to dominate in the coming years?

What is the consumption pattern of each material used in the global metal 3D printing market?

Who are the key players in the global metal 3D printing market?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the metal 3D printing manufacturers foresee?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the global metal 3D printing market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the business dynamics of metal 3D printing, both globally and region-wise?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

2 Applications

2.1 Global Metal 3D Printing Market (by Application), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.1.1 Aerospace and Defense

2.1.1.1.1 Improved Development Cycles

2.1.1.1.2 Designing of Complex Parts

2.1.1.1.3 Design Consolidation

2.1.1.1.4 Manufacturing of Spares

2.1.1.1.5 Weight Reduction

2.1.1.1.6 Efficiency of the Materials

2.1.1.1.7 Assurance of in-Process Quality

2.1.1.2 Medical and Healthcare

2.1.1.3 Automotive

2.1.1.4 Other (Construction, Tool and Die, General Engineering)

3 Products

3.1 Global Metal 3D Printing Market (by Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2025)

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.2 Global Metal 3D Printing Market (by 3D Printable Metals and Alloys)

3.2.1.1 Titanium and Its Alloys

3.2.1.1.1 Complexity of Parts

3.2.1.1.2 Strength-Weight Ratio

3.2.1.1.2.1 Aerospace

3.2.1.1.2.2 Automotive

3.2.1.1.3 High-Temperature Strengths

3.2.1.1.4 Biocompatibility

3.2.1.1.5 Reduced Wastage

3.2.1.1.6 Reduced Printing Time

3.2.1.2 Aluminum and Its Alloys

3.2.1.3 Steels

3.2.1.4 Nickel and Its Alloys

3.2.1.5 Other Alloys

3.3 Global Metal 3D Printing Market (by Type of Raw Material Used in 3D Printing)

3.3.1 Powder-Based Raw Material

3.3.2 Resin-Based Raw Material

3.3.3 Lamina-Based Raw Material

3.3.4 Filament/Wire-Based Raw Material

4 Technology

4.1 Global Metal 3D Printing Market (by Technology)

4.1.1 Market Overview

4.1.2 Global Powder-Bed Fusion Metal 3D Printing Market

4.1.3 Global Material/Binder Jetting Metal 3D Printing Market

4.1.4 Global Direct Energy Deposition (DED) Metal 3D Printing Market

4.1.5 Global Extrusion Metal 3D Printing Market

4.1.6 Others (Resin-Based and Sheet Lamination-Based Metal 3D Printing)

4.1.7 Global Resin-Based Metal 3D Printing Market

4.1.8 Global Sheet Lamination Metal 3D Printing Market

4.2 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

4.2.1 Opportunity Matrix (by Region)

4.2.2 Opportunity Matrix (by Product Type)

4.3 Patent Analysis

4.3.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

4.3.2 Patent Analysis (by Company)

4.3.3 Patent Analysis (by Type of Metals/Alloys Used in Metal 3D Printing)