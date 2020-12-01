Worldwide Multiple Myeloma Drugs Industry to 2025 - Players Include Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb & Daiichi Sankyo

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multiple myeloma drugs market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Multiple myeloma, or Kahler's disease, refers to a form of blood cancer that primarily affects the plasma cells. Some of the most common types of multiple myeloma drugs include chemotherapeutic agents, corticosteroids and immunomodulatory agents. These pharmaceutical drugs aid in promoting bone healing, prevent hypercalcemia, bone fracture, spinal cord compression and anemia, while minimizing the need for chemotherapy. The chemotherapeutic agents include various anthracycline antibiotics and alkylating agents, such as melphalan, doxorubicin, vincristine and liposomal doxorubicin. The targeted therapy drugs include proteasome inhibitor, such as bortezomib, and various other compounds, including dexamethasone, prednisone and thalidomide.

Significant developments in the healthcare sector, along with the increasing prevalence of hematological cancer, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Multiple myeloma is usually caused by specific genetic abnormalities, and the treatment of this disease involves drugs that modulate the immune system and aid in enhancing the efficiency of chemotherapies, radiation therapies, stem cell transplants and platelet transfusion.

Furthermore, rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of biologic therapy drugs, which utilize the body's immune system to identify and attack the myeloma cells, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of microRNA therapeutics and nanomedicines for the treatment of multiple myeloma, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These medicines are used to facilitate the delivery of macromolecular agents into the bone marrow and catalyze antitumor responses. Other factors, including the rising healthcare expenditures and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the market to witness moderate growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Therapy:

  • Targeted Therapy

  • Biologic Therapy

  • Chemotherapy

  • Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

  • Immunomodulatory Drugs

  • Proteasome Inhibitors

  • Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors

  • Monoclonal Antibody Drugs

  • Steroids

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Men

  • Women

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi-Aventis), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pharma Mar S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global multiple myeloma drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the therapy?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global multiple myeloma drugs market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Therapy
6.1 Targeted Therapy
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Biologic Therapy
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Chemotherapy
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Drug Type
7.1 Immunomodulatory Drugs
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Proteasome Inhibitors
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Monoclonal Antibody Drugs
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Steroids
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Men
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Women
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Hospital Pharmacies
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Retail Pharmacies
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Online Pharmacies
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Amgen Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi-Aventis)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Merck & Co. Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Novartis AG
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Pfizer Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Pharma Mar S.A.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

