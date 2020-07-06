Worldwide Niobium Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Niobium - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Niobium market accounted for 11,434.31 metric tons in 2018 and is expected to reach 25, 878.39 metric ton by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Growing usage in automotive industry, and extensive accelerating usage in structural steels are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as insufficient supply of niobium, and impact of COVID-19 pandemic are hampering the market growth.
Niobium metal originates from volcanic rocks in various places around the world. It is a rare element obtained from tantalite and pyrochlore mineral ores. The demand in the automotive, construction, and aerospace sectors is anticipated to drive this market over the forecast period. The advancement in the niobium market was the development of high-performance electro ceramics. Ultra-high-purity in the sizes of grain and rigid distribution channels are predicted to fuel the demand for niobium over the forecast period. This can be also used in steel as ferroniobium for the production of high strength, and low alloy steel for automotive, construction and pipeline industries. Niobium is also used in certain types of stainless steels. Addition of niobium in steel make it stronger so that less steel is required, thereby reducing the overall cost of construction. Therefore niobium is increasingly used in steel and growth of the steel industry will play a crucial role in driving the growth of the niobium market. The commercialization of new technologies such as mobile devices, computers, and the internet has led to the expansion of the niobium market, besides the use of compounds and oxides in electro ceramics applications.
Based on the end user, the construction segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising standard of living, increasing urbanization, and the growth of the repair construction industry (due to replacement of old infrastructures).
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for HSLA steel in the construction industry. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are leading countries using ferroniobium for the production of HSLA steel. Growing investments in the non-residential sector and infrastructural activities are anticipated to drive the construction industry in this region. Moreover, China is likely to be dominant over the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the Niobium Market include Alkane Resources Ltd, Anglo American, CBMM, Corevale Limited, Global Advanced Metals, Grandview Materials, Molycorp, NIOBEC (Magris Resources Company), NioCorp Developments Ltd, Taseko Mines Ltd, and Titanex GmbH.
