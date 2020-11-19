Worldwide Oil and Gas Magnetic Ranging Industry to 2025 - North America to Dominate the Market

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Magnetic Ranging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oil and gas magnetic ranging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

With increasing directional and horizontal drilling, precise well drilling is becoming difficult, which is driving the need for magnetic ranging tools. Additionally, growing mature fields are expected to undergo EOR methods like assisted gravity drainage, which can result in the growth of the market. On the other hand, the decline in crude oil prices owing to the weaker demand from the consumers has led to a decrease in the drilling activities, and thus, the market for magnetic ranging is also likely to be hindered during the forecast period.

Application of magnetic ranging is likely to dominate in the onshore sector, owing to large scale drilling projects and maturing fields in onshore.

With increasing horizontal drilling and directional drilling, along with injector wells, the deployment of magnetic ranging is likely to increase, creating significant market opportunities.

North America, with its vast reserves of recoverable shale gas and tight oil reserves in the world, is dominating in the magnetic ranging market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Onshore Segment to Dominate the Demand

Magnetic ranging refers to the determination of the relative position of one well with respect to other using magnetic measurements. It is used for several oil field applications, including positioning blow-out relief wells, steam-assisted gravity drainage, heavy oil applications, and planned intersection of one well with another.

  • The depletion of easy oil is making the oil and gas industries shift towards other options like heavy oil and bitumen. The production of heavy hydrocarbons requires assisted drainage, which is driving the need for magnetic ranging.

  • Projects in coal bed methane fields like vertical to the horizontal intersection, horizontal to horizontal, good connection for pipeline crossing/utility crossing, and deep geothermal wellbore connections are also increasing the market demand.

  • Although global heavy oil production witnessed a drop in 2019 to 11.6 million barrels per day, with upcoming deepwater projects, horizontal drilling and increasing CBM projects, the magnetic ranging market is expected to grow significantly.

  • New heavy oil fields in Iraq, such as Sheike Adi, Najmah, and Qayara, are expected to be brought on stream by the end of 2020. The projects can witness magnetic ranging applications in the longer run.

  • With countries like Canada, Venezuela, Russia, and China having ample reserves of heavy oil, the market demand for magnetic ranging can witness significant growth in the onshore sector.

North America to Dominate the Market

The United States is one of the largest producers of crude oil and natural gas, accounting for around 18% and 23% of the global production, respectively, in 2019. Already with 8390 drilled incomplete wells, new projects are expected to come online in the forecast period.

  • Canada has third-largest oil reserves, of which 96% are comprised of oil sands reserves. The sand oil available here is high-density oil and has high sand particle content. Hence, steam-assisted gravity drainage is increasing in such fields, which requires efficient magnetic ranging results.

  • Several oil sands projects in Canada, such as the Sepiko Kesik and Jackfish East Expansion projects that were scheduled to start up between 2018 and 2020, have been postponed posting 2023, resulting in the slow growth of the market.

  • It is expected that around USD 76 billion will be spent on 97 upcoming oil and gas projects in the country between 2018 and 2025 in the United States. With new exploration and drilling projects, the magnetic ranging market is likely to grow significantly.

  • Due to the availability of vast shale and heavy oil reserves in the United States and Canada, the number of wells is increasing. Additionally, the natural energy of wells is depleting, requiring assisted drainage, which is expected to drive the need for Magnetic ranging in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The oil and gas magnetic ranging market is consolidated. Some of the major companies include Prime Horizontal Group of Companies, Halliburton Company, Weatherford International plc, Bartington Instruments Ltd., and Scientific Drilling International Inc.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 Market Definiton
1.3 Study Assumptions

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Location of Deployment
5.1.1 Offshore
5.1.2 Onshore
5.2 Geogrpahy
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle-East and Africa
5.2.5 South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Halliburton Company
6.3.2 Weatherford International plc
6.3.3 Scientific Drilling International Inc
6.3.4 Prime Horizontal Group of Companies
6.3.5 Bartington Instruments Ltd.
6.3.6 China Oilfield Services Limited
6.3.7 GMW Associates
6.3.8 Gunnar Energy Services

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0n92k

