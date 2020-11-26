Worldwide Physical Intellectual Property Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Physical Intellectual Property Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the physical intellectual property market and it is poised to grow by $689.33 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on physical intellectual property market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing complexity of ICs and increasing penetration of IoT devices.
The physical intellectual property market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the intense competition among mobile computing device vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the physical intellectual property market growth during the next few years.
The physical intellectual property market covers the following areas:
Physical intellectual property market sizing
Physical intellectual property market forecast
Physical intellectual property market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading physical intellectual property market vendors that include Arm Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Rambus Inc., and Synopsys Inc. Also, the physical intellectual property market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Mobile computing devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Consumer electronic devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers - demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Arm Ltd.
Cadence Design Systems Inc.
CEVA Inc.
Imagination Technologies Ltd.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
Rambus Inc.
Synopsys Inc.
10. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpj3ro
