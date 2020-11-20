The Worldwide Spinal Implants Industry is Projected to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spinal Implants Market by Type, Technology, Type of Surgery and Geography - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the spinal implants and surgical devices market is projected to reach $17.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The market of surgical implants is primarily driven by some of the advancements in spine surgery technologies. This also includes increasing incidence of spinal disorders along with the launch of advanced bone grafting products options, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive spine surgeries. On the other hand, the rising expenses in spinal surgery and the unreliability, which are drifting around the reimbursement, are expected to hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

The spinal implants market is broadly segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the fact of the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness, improving reimbursement policies, and the sprouting insurance coverage in several countries of APAC.

Some of the major players of this domain are Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., RTI Surgical, Inc., Boston Scientific, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Globus Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Spineart, Kuros Biosciences AG, Colfax Corporation, Bioventus, LLC, Meditech Spine, LLC, and Implanet.

This report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, qualitative analysis of the market trend, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience enriching. With a CAGR of 5.9%, this market has immense potential for growth, and thus this report will be highly beneficial for understanding the market dynamics.

  • This report would be the foundation for any research on the Spinal Implants market, vendor capabilities, and framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation

  • Qualitative analysis has also been generated in this report to help in knowing the exact facts and figures present in the market

  • This study gives an idea about the major competitors in the market, their journey, and the competitive edge which one should have to beat other players

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Industry Overview
2.2. Industry Trends

3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.2.1. PEST Analysis
3.2.2. Porter Five Forces
3.3. Related Markets

4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Evolution
4.2. Market Trends and Impact
4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
4.4. Regulatory Impact
4.5. Market Offerings
4.6. Market Segmentation
4.7. Market Dynamics
4.7.1. Drivers
4.7.2. Restraints
4.7.3. Opportunities
4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Product: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Spinal Fusion Devices
5.2.1. Thoracolumbar Devices
5.2.2. Spinal Fusion Plates
5.2.3. Pedicle Screws & Rods
5.2.4. Interbody Cages
5.2.5. Others (Hooks, Crosslinks, Wires & Cables)
5.2.6. Cervical Fixation Devices
5.2.7. Posterior Cervical Fixation
5.2.8. Anterior Cervical Fixation
5.2.9. Interbody Fusion Devices
5.3. Spinal Non-Fusion Devices
5.3.1. Dynamic Stabilization Devices
5.3.2. Artificial Discs
5.3.3. Artificial Cervical Discs
5.3.4. Artificial Lumbar Discs
5.3.5. Others (Annulus Repair Devices, Nuclear Disc Prostheses)
5.4. Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices
5.4.1. Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices
5.4.2. Vertebroplasty Devices
5.5. Spinal Biologics
5.5.1. Bone Graft
5.5.2. Bone Graft Substitutes
5.5.3. Synthetic Bone Grafts
5.5.4. Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)
5.5.5. Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)
5.5.6. Others (Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), Bone Marrow Aspirate (BMAC))

6. Technology: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies
6.3. Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment
6.4. Motion Preservation Technologies

7. Surgery: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. Open Surgeries
7.3. Minimally Invasive Surgeries

8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.5. Rest of the World

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
9.2. Market Developments
9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
9.2.2. Product Launches and execution

10. Vendor Profiles
10.1. Medtronic
10.1.1. Overview
10.1.2. Business Units
10.1.3. Geographic Revenue
10.1.4. Product Offerings
10.1.5. Developments
10.1.6. Business Strategy
10.2. DePuy Synthes
10.2.1. Overview
10.2.2. Business Units
10.2.3. Geographic Revenue
10.2.4. Product Offerings
10.2.5. Developments
10.2.6. Business Strategy
10.3. NUVASIVE, INC
10.3.1. Overview
10.3.2. Business Units
10.3.3. Geographic Revenue
10.3.4. Product Offerings
10.3.5. Developments
10.3.6. Business Strategy
10.4. Stryker Corporation
10.4.1. Overview
10.4.2. Business Units
10.4.3. Geographic Revenue
10.4.4. Product Offerings
10.4.5. Developments
10.4.6. Business Strategy
10.5. Orthofix International N.V.
10.5.1. Overview
10.5.2. Business Units
10.5.3. Geographic Revenue
10.5.4. Product Offerings
10.5.5. Developments
10.5.6. Business Strategy
10.6. RTI Surgical, Inc
10.6.1. Overview
10.6.2. Business Units
10.6.3. Geographic Revenue
10.6.4. Product Offerings
10.6.5. Developments
10.6.6. Business Strategy
10.7. Boston Scientific
10.7.1. Overview
10.7.2. Business Units
10.7.3. Geographic Revenue
10.7.4. Product Offerings
10.7.5. Developments
10.7.6. Business Strategy
10.8. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation
10.8.1. Overview
10.8.2. Business Units
10.8.3. Geographic Revenue
10.8.4. Product Offerings
10.8.5. Developments
10.8.6. Business Strategy
10.9. Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG
10.9.1. Overview
10.9.2. Business Units
10.9.3. Geographic Revenue
10.9.4. Product Offerings
10.9.5. Developments
10.9.6. Business Strategy
10.10. Globus Medical, Inc
10.10.1. Overview
10.10.2. Business Units
10.10.3. Geographic Revenue
10.10.4. Product Offerings
10.10.5. Developments
10.10.6. Business Strategy

11. Companies to watch for
11.1. B. Braun Melsungen AG
11.1.1. Overview
11.1.2. Market
11.1.3. Business Strategy
11.2. Abbott Laboratories
11.2.1. Overview
11.2.2. Market
11.2.3. Business Strategy
11.3. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
11.3.1. Overview
11.3.2. Market
11.3.3. Business Strategy
11.4. Spineart
11.4.1. Overview
11.4.2. Market
11.4.3. Business Strategy
11.5. Kuros Biosciences AG
11.5.1. Overview
11.5.2. Market
11.5.3. Business Strategy
11.6. Colfax Corporation
11.6.1. Overview
11.6.2. Market
11.6.3. Business Strategy
11.7. Bioventus, LLC
11.7.1. Overview
11.7.2. Market
11.7.3. Business Strategy
11.8. Meditech Spine, LLC
11.8.1. Overview
11.8.2. Market
11.8.3. Business Strategy
11.9. Implanet
11.9.1. Overview
11.9.2. Market
11.9.3. Business Strategy

12. Analyst Opinion

13. Annexure
13.1. Report Scope
13.2. Market Definitions
13.3. Research Methodology
13.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation
13.3.2. Market Triangulation
13.3.3. Forecasting

14. Report Assumptions

15. Declarations

16. Stakeholders

17. Abbreviations

