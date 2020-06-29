Worldwide Telecom API Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecom API Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telecom API Market size is expected to reach $369.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 22.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Application programming interface (API) is an established concept used to describe functional interfaces for software applications where one software program calls another via its API. These APIs have also been incredibly complex and not really meant for mass use. A few other software applications within the enterprise can use the API to invoke the program; a non-company client can use it as well, albeit with considerable difficulties.



The position of Programmable Telecom and APIs is expanding to support more and more than consumer-oriented communications, software, trade and digital content. This evolution extends beyond the support of APIs for B2C and B2B networks for conventional telecommunications applications. It plays a greater role for network service providers in smart infrastructure applications as well as Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and networks.



Cloud computing provides developers with the opportunity to offer web-based application distribution services. This extends network integration and content capabilities and strengthens their value chain Cloud-hosted platforms typically include Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). CPaaS is a newer cloud service platform that focuses exclusively on providing corporate communications-enabled software / services for real-time email, voice and video software. CPaaS enables developers to attach real-time connectivity capabilities to their own software without the need to construct backend networks and interfaces.



At the time of the global pandemic of COVID-19, telecommunications API vendors are designing technologies that can cope with the condition of better accessibility. For example, in April 2020, Vonage, a global provider of cloud business communications, announced the launch of its free desktop and mobile video collaboration app, Vonage Video Conferencing (VVC). At the time of the public health crisis, this video API solution is experiencing high demand as a requirement for telehealth, remote work and online education.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Google, Inc. are the forerunners in the Telecom API Market. Companies such as Twilio, Inc., Vonage Holdings Corporation, Telefonica S.A., Nokia Corporation, LocationSmart, and Orange S.A. are some of the key innovators in the market.



