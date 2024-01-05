Worldwide travel list names these 3 Florida springs in its ‘Best places to visit in 2024'

If you don’t have enough travel funds saved up to visit some place fantastically out of the ordinary this year, like Turkey’s Black Sea Coast, Indonesia, Taiwan or Angola, have no fear. We have plenty of exciting destinations right here in Florida.

Most Floridians know of the state’s freshwater springs, even if they’ve never taken a swim in the crystal clear, turquoise water. And 2024 might be the year the rest of the country discovers them, too.

CNN Travel’s list of the best places to visit in 2024 is full of incredible destinations both in and outside of the U.S. But among the list of out-of-state and far-away vacation spots is a Floridian flare.

Florida’s gorgeous and plentiful freshwater springs earned the Sunshine State a spot on the list.

Here’s which three Florida springs were mentioned on CNN’s “Best places to visit in 2024” list and how much it costs to visit them.

What are the best places to visit in 2024?

Florida’s freshwater springs landed in spot 20 out of the 24 places on CNN Travel’s best destinations for 2024 list. CNN specifically mentioned Wakulla Springs, Rainbow Springs and Ginnie Springs.

The top five destinations on the list were Sumba Island in Indonesia, Tartu in Estonia, Turkey’s Black Sea Coast, Taiwan’s street food capital Tainan and Northwest Michigan, in that order.

What is the entrance fee for Wakulla Springs?

Glorious fall colors abound in the swampy beauty of Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park.

One of the largest and deepest freshwater springs in the world, Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is in Wakulla County, located only 14 miles south of Tallahassee. It takes around 30 minutes to drive there from Florida State University’s Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park, home to the world’s largest and deepest freshwater spring which was featured in the 1954 movie, “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” offers a 22-foot dive/observation tower.

You have to pay to swim at Wakulla Springs. It costs $6 per car and there’s an 8 person limit for each car. Each passenger over the limit will have to pay an extra $2 each for admission.

If you’re going alone, it’s only $4 to enter. If you’re walking, biking or have an annual individual entrance pass, it’s only $2.

The park is open 365 days a year. Wakulla Springs hours are from 8 a.m. to sundown. The park also offers glass-bottom boat ride tours of its clear, blue, 70-degree water that gets up to 185 feet deep.

Fun fact: Wakulla Springs was chosen as the shooting location for underwater scenes in the 1950s thriller movie “Creature from the Black Lagoon," because of its clear water.

Can you just swim at Ginnie Springs?

Ginnie Springs is a privately owned park in Gilchrist County that has been owned and operated by the same family since it opened in the 1970s. The nationally renowned diving spot is popular both with divers and those just looking for a relaxing swim in pretty, cool water.

Most people take rafts to float along the Santa Fe River, which feeds into the springs, but some choose to swim, snorkel or dive around the springs’ limestone caverns.

Ginnie Springs is about halfway between Gainesville and Lake City. It’s 31 miles away south of Lake City and around 29 miles northwest of the University of Florida – only a 40-minute drive from each place.

Admission to Ginnie Springs is $15-20 for each adult ticket, depending on the time of year. Tickets for children ages five through 12 are $5 each and kids four years old and under get in free.

You can also camp at Ginnie Springs, rent kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, tubes, volleyballs, footballs and snorkel gear, but those cost extra, depending on what you’d like to rent. Check the Ginnie Springs website for rates.

How much does it cost to go to Rainbow Springs?

Rainbow Springs, which was once called Blue Spring, is the head-spring for Rainbow River in Marion County, Florida. Rainbow Springs is 70 feet deep and has been a state park since the ‘90s.

Like at Ginnie Springs, visitors of Rainbow Springs can camp there and often enjoy paddling or floating down the river in an innertube, canoe or kayak and swimming and snorkeling around the spring.

Joe Wallace explores one of the spring vents that feed the Rainbow River in Dunnellon, Florida on Tuesday October 19, 2021. The spring fed river is heavily developed on the West side of the river with fewer homes on the east side. Run off and [Alan Youngblood/Special to Ocala Star-Banner]

Rainbow Springs State Park is just under an hour west of another popular freshwater spring, Silver Springs State Park.

Rainbow Springs State Park is open from 8 a.m. to sunset 365 days a year, unless the park is at capacity.

It only costs $2 per person to enter the park and is free for children ages 5 and under. Tram tickets and fees for activities like tubing, canoeing and kayaking cost more. You can visit the Rainbow Springs website to look at rates.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 3 Florida springs made this ‘Best places in the world to visit list