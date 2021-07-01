Worley conviction, death sentence upheld

Jul. 1—COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously upheld the conviction and death sentence of James D. Worley for the 2016 killing of Sierah Joughin, 20, in a rural Fulton County cornfield.

The justices, among other things, did not buy his argument that the jury had been so tainted that he could not receive a fair trial, particularly after evidence was presented of a similar case in which he had served time years earlier.

Ms. Joughin, of Metamora, a University of Toledo student, disappeared on the night of July 19, 2016, while bicycling home along County Road 6. Her handcuffed body was later found in a cornfield. She had been asphyxiated.

The prosecution had used the testimony of a prior Worley victim, Robin Gardner, formerly of nearby Whitehouse, who had escaped a kidnapping attempt in 1990.

Justice Michael Donnelly wrote that the similarities between the 2016 Joughin case and 1990 Gardner case were "striking." Worley had served three years of a four to 10-year sentence for the latter conviction in Lucas County, but was again living in rural Delta at the time of Ms. Joughin's murder.

"The evidence of Worley's abduction of Gardner established a modus operandi tending to prove Worley's identity as the person who kidnapped and killed Joughin," he wrote. "In both cases, Worley assaulted a young woman (Gardner was 26 and Joughin was 20) who was riding a bicycle in a rural area surrounded by cornfields.

"Worley attacked each woman by hitting her on the back of the head, causing each of them to sustain a skull fracture," he wrote. "In the course of committing both crimes, Worley used a distinctive kind of handcuff on his victims that could not be removed with any keys that had been available to law enforcement. And Worley used a pickup truck in both cases with the apparent intent of using the truck to transport each of the victims back to his property.

"The most powerful evidence of a modus operandi, however, was Worley's use of a screwdriver during the abductions," Judge Donnelly wrote.

The court found that the trial judge did not err when Ms. Gardner's testimony was allowed, and it found it did not unfairly appeal to the jury's emotions.

The court reweighed factors supporting and opposing a death sentence in this case, ultimately determining that the sentence is appropriate.

Worley, 62, was convicted of aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, possessing criminal tools, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under a disability. He is now on death row at Chillicothe Correctional Institution.

"Nothing in the nature or the circumstances of this offense is mitigating," Justice Donnelly wrote. "Joughin was attacked while riding her bike in a rural area less than one mile from her home. She was hit on the head, handcuffed, and taken to Worley's property where he undressed her, placed her in risqué lingerie, bound her hands to her ankles, and suffocated her with a rubber dog toy. He then buried her in a shallow grave in a cornfield."

Following Ms. Joughin's death, Ohio enacted Sierah's Law, which creates the first statewide database of violent offenders. Her family had contended that the frantic search in the hours immediately after Ms. Joughin was reported missing could have been assisted if law enforcement knew of the presence of a prior violent offender in the community.

The database is for law enforcement use only, but much of the same information could be accessed by the general public on a county-by-county basis through local sheriffs.

