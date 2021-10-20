‘Wormhole’ Adds UI Support for Terra in Bid to Simplify Cross-Chain Operability

Sebastian Sinclair
·2 min read

Wormhole, a communication bridge between Solana and other top decentralized finance (DeFi) networks, has added user interface support for the Terra network.

The move allows users to port digital assets between Terra, Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) via a single unified interface without the need to double wrap Terra tokens.

Like stablecoins whose values are pegged to fiat currencies or particular commodities, wrapped tokens fulfil a similar function by representing real-world assets on networks they aren’t native to. “Wrapping” refers to storing particular digital assets in a wrapper or digital vault so they may function on one blockchain even though they were issued on another.

In order to allow assets to exchange value across multiple chains, tokens often need to be double wrapped – which can prove costly and time-consuming.

“By allowing value to flow freely throughout decentralized networks, Wormhole is opening the door for use cases that were previously unattainable,” said Hendrik Hofstadt, director of Special Projects at Jump Crypto in a press release on Tuesday.

“Now, cross-chain governance, liquid staking tokens, oracle data being passed over multiple chains and the ability to avoid double wrapping tokens are all within a user’s reach.”

Wormhole’s interoperability protocol enables crypto assets like tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and even price data, to flow between blockchain networks that don’t usually talk to each other. At launch, the protocol supported Terra, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

Previously, Terra’s stablecoin, UST, and Luna, the native crypto powering Terra’s ecosystem, passed through Wormhole V1, but upon reaching the Solana network they became double wrapped.

The addition of Terra support to Wormhole’s already existing ETH <> SOL <> BSC token bridge means the four large DeFi blockchains by total value locked can now “flow freely” between the four, per the release.

The support comes on the heels of Terra’s recent Colombus-5 upgrade which enabled the network to function more seamlessly with other crypto ecosystems.

Terra also said it will be shuttering its Ethereum bridge, Shuttle, and drive liquidity toward Wormhole, which already has $350 million in TVL, according to the protocol’s own data.

Read more: Bridged Stablecoins on Solana Get a Boost With Mercurial Finance Pools

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • RS Recommends: A Fire Pit, Charcoal Grill and 9 Other Tools You Need for a Backyard Tailgate

    Recreate the experience of a parking lot tailgate from the comfort of your own home

  • The New Nest Cam With Floodlight Is a Shining Upgrade to Home Security

    Google recently added the Nest Cam with Floodlight to its range of smart home security devices, which also include the battery-powered Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor) and the wired indoor Nest Cam. As the name suggests, this new option is an outdoor Nest Cam that comes attached to two powerful LED lights. Even though the …

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • This $5-billion Moon-themed Resort Is Coming to Las Vegas — Complete With an 'Active Lunar Colony' and Spaceship Nightclub

    Moon Resorts Las Vegas is one of four lunar-themed properties planned to open around the world.

  • Baidu Shares Pop On China's Next Antitrust Move To Rein Alibaba, Tencent

    China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is debating rules to make articles on Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) WeChat messaging app available via search engines like Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU), Bloomberg reports. It could divert advertising revenue away from services like WeChat or Douyin toward search engines like Baidu. China is also considering making short videos from ByteDance's Douyin show up in searches. China aims to order companies from Tencent to ByteDance Ltd to per

  • Dogecoin Tests Resistance At $0.2450

    Dogecoin settled above the 50 EMA and made an attempt to get above $0.2450.

  • China Weighs Opening Tencent, ByteDance Content to Search, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering asking media companies from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. to let rivals access and display their content in search results, a move that could further eradicate online barriers and shake up the internet advertising arena.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Ti

  • CISA, NSA, FBI say BlackMatter ransomware group is targeting the US food industry

    A joint advisory issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Security Agency (NSA) has warned that the BlackMatter ransomware group has targeted "multiple" organizations deemed critical infrastructure, including two organizations in the U.S. food and agriculture sector. The agencies did not name the victims, but Iowa New Cooperative, an Iowa-based farm service provider, was last month hit by a ransomware attack that saw hackers demand a $5.9 million ransom to unlock their systems.

  • Ransomware attack hits owner of dozens of local TV stations

    Sinclair Broadcast Group, the parent company of dozens of news stations across the U.S., was hit by ransomware over the weekend.

  • Australia Has Third Highest Rate of Crypto Adoption in the World: Finder Survey

    Finder’s survey found Australia has the third-highest rate of crypto ownership above 17%.

  • Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai calls for federal tech regulation, investments in cybersecurity

    In a wide-ranging interview at the WSJ Tech Live conference that touched on topics like the future of remote work, AI innovation, employee activism and even misinformation on YouTube, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also shared his thoughts on the state of tech innovation in the U.S. and the need for new regulations. Specifically, Pichai argued for the creation of a federal privacy standard in the U.S., similar to the GDPR in Europe.

  • Credo aims to build ethical AI from the ground up

    A San Francisco-based startup called Credo AI is emerging from stealth and helping companies manage the regulatory and ethical risks of their artificial intelligence products. Why it matters: The more widespread artificial intelligence becomes, the more important it is to build compliance and ethical standards into AI from the start.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTo do that, companies will need to bridge the gap between operati

  • Credo AI launches backed by $5.5 million to help companies with 'ethical AI'

    Microsoft's mishap is but one of a long string of examples of AI gone wrong. In 2019, an algorithm sold by the health services company Optum to predict which patients will benefit from extra medical care was found by researchers to badly misjudge the health needs of the sickest Black patients. While many larger companies have assembled teams to tackle the ethical problems arising from the massive troves of data they collect, then used to train their machine learning models, progress on this front has hardly been smooth.

  • Brave’s privacy-first search engine is now built in to its browser

    Brave is now using its privacy-focused search engine as the default in its browser, replacing Google.

  • Microsoft Advertisers can analyze post-click behavior, analyze engagement with new Clarity integration

    The tool helps advertisers better understand post-click user behavior and engagement on landing pages. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group TV Stations And Operations Hit By Cyberattack

    Sinclair Broadcast Group, the No. 2 owner of local TV stations in the U.S., says its operations were hit by a cyberattack. In an SEC filing, the company disclosed that it had identified a “potential security incident” over the weekend. The company discovered that “certain servers and workstations” in its environment were encrypted with ransomware. […]

  • Amazon's small business shield

    Amazon is touting the success of small sellers on its platform through the pandemic — and warning that antitrust legislation could jeopardize that success and blow up its open-marketplace model. Why it matters: As online shopping became a lifeline for both businesses and consumers during the pandemic, Amazon reaped big benefits, but also saw its regulatory risk grow.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: In a new repo

  • Can 'Squid Game' Propel Netflix To A Strong Q3 Earnings Report?

    Netflix’s latest hit "Squid Game" has taken the streaming world by storm. According to Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), "Squid Game" is the streaming giant's biggest series launch ever. The Korean thriller series outpaced hits such as "Tiger King," "The Queen’s Gambit" and "Bridgerton." SimilarWeb Ltd (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence and data provider for companies and investors. Similarweb curated data within its Investor Intelligence department that gives insight into Netflix’s web traffic ah

  • New car loans are easier to get now than cars

    Finding a car may be harder than in recent memory, but shoppers who do line up a new vehicle are more likely to qualify for a loan.

  • Messy SEO Part 3: How to find cached images and improve user experience

    Anyone who’s worked with website moves and merges knows redirecting the old pages to the new domain is just part of the story. User experience optimization is an equally important stage in any SEO project. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.