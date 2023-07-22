Worms that contain the same lethal neurotoxin as puffer fish are invading the East Coast

Hammerhead worms are on the rise in the Mid-Atlantic, experts report. Wichatsurin/Getty Images

Hammerhead worms are turning up all over Washington, DC and northern Virginia, the Washington Post reported.

The worms carry the same toxins as puffer fish though a single worm probably couldn't kill a human.

The Hammerhead worm population will only grow as the climate continues to warm, researchers say.

An invasive, toxic worm has been found all over the Mid-Atlantic region — and they could invade the whole East Coast in the coming years thanks to a warming climate, experts say.

Researchers have spotted the hammerhead worm hundreds of times in the area of Washington, D.C. and northern Virginia over the last 15 years, the Washington Post reported.

While a human would have to ingest several of these worms to feel the negative effects of their poison, they carry the same venom that can prove deadly when eating poorly-prepared puffer fish. These worms, however, can prove deadly for other invertebrates — like the snails and slugs they prey upon — and even household pets.

The species has spread across the world, becoming an invasive species in several other regions as well. Computer models developed by climate researchers showed that the wider East Coast of the United States will warm enough over the next several years to become prime habitat for the toxic creatures, according to the Post.

Thankfully, if you spot one of these worms in your yard, you can easily stop them with a dose of salt before placing them in a bag with vinegar, alcohol, or salt for disposal. However, experts told the Post to ensure you're wearing gloves and to freeze the worms inside the bag before throwing them away.

