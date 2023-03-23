Worrell announces reelection bid amid scrutiny from GOP officials, local law enforcement

Amid contentious exchanges with GOP officials and the heads of the largest law enforcement agencies in her circuit, Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell on Thursday declared that she has launched her campaign for reelection.

“I am proud to represent the people of Orange and Osceola Counties,” she said in a statement. “Every day, I have the privilege of working alongside lawyers committed to pursuing justice, supporting victims, and working towards a more fair and equitable legal system. We have achieved a lot, but we still have more to do. It would be an honor of a lifetime to represent this community for a second term.”

Worrell, who won election in November 2020, ran as a criminal justice reformer and has, especially in recent weeks, come under fire for her office’s handling of cases involving suspects with prior convictions, which she has called an “ugly whisper.”

Following the deadly shooting spree in Pine Hills last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen Rick Scott lambasted her office, saying prosecutors were negligent for not pursuing a misdemeanor drug charge against suspect Keith Moses more than a year before he was accused of killing three people and injuring two others.

A formal inquiry by the DeSantis administration was sent days later, demanding records pertaining to the Pine Hills suspect and how Worrell’s office prosecutes people with prior convictions.

Worrell has accused Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López of assisting the governor with what she says is a deliberate attempt to justify a case for her suspension. Mina has repeatedly denied the allegation, as did López on Thursday.

Relations between Mina and Worrell have been increasingly tense ever since a private meeting last July where the sheriff accused Worrell’s office of not mishandling cases against repeat offenders.

On Wednesday the State Attorney partially walked back a statement she made criticizing the Orlando Police Department’s investigation into the shooting at Jones High School last November that killed one teen and injured three others. Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said Worrell’s earlier statement “hindered” his officers’ ongoing investigation and called her remarks “disappointing and disheartening.”

Worrell replaced Aramis Ayala, who decided not to run for a second term after she was stripped of nearly two dozen murder cases by then-governor Scott following a pledge stating she would not seek the death penalty.

In February, Ayala was hired by Worrell’s office as an assistant state attorney, according to Florida Politics.

Since her election, Worrell has expanded pre-trial diversion programs that seek to connect those accused of low-level, non-violent offenses to “necessary services that address the root causes of crime,” according to a statement from her office.

The same programs also seek to avoid branding those accused of such crimes with “a criminal record that interferes with their ability to work, obtain professional licenses, qualify for housing and financial aid, and many other basic rights and privileges that help people refrain from resorting to crime.”

Worrell’s office is hosting a two-day training session in April to guide local law enforcement agents on developing cases to the point where they can be prosecuted by her office.

At the state level, she has made recommendations to the Florida Legislature of ways to lower the high retention rates among state attorney’s offices and reform the juvenile justice system, including by raising the age of jurisdiction in juvenile court from 19 to 21.

Her proposal to reform the juvenile justice system has become a proposed bill; however, her recommendation to raise prosecutors’ starting salary from $50,000 to $75,000 was not as successful. It was increased by only $5,000, which Worrell has said is not enough to keep top prosecutors.

