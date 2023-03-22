Worrell says she regrets ‘harshness’ of OPD criticism in Jones High School shooting case

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell on Wednesday said she regrets, in part, her statement earlier in the week criticizing the investigation by the Orlando Police Department in the shooting at Jones High School Athletic Complex that killed one teen and injured three others last November.

“That statement was focused on dispelling the baseless rumors that my office doesn’t prosecute cases. In doing so, that statement also criticized the investigation done by Orlando Police Department,” she said. “I regret the harshness of that criticism, because it stands only to further divide us and continue the finger pointing that exacerbates the problem, rather than providing solutions.”

Worrell said officers and deputies have been caught in the crossfire of disputes between law enforcement heads, pointing to her latest back-and-forth with OPD Chief Eric Smith. It also comes amid her ongoing strife with Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The State Attorney also announced a training session on April 13 and 14 that would guide local law enforcement agents on how to develop a case to the point where it can be prosecuted by her office.

“Now I understand it’s frustrating for law enforcement agencies to see a case that they have built be dropped due to lack of prosecution,” Worrell said. “To avoid this, we encourage them to communicate with us before making arrests whenever possible, especially in serious and violent cases.”

The press conference follows Worrell’s announcement Monday that she would not be persuing a second-degree murder charge against a 17-year-old who was arrested in connection with the slaying of Gamaine Brown in the Jones High School parking lot during a football playoff game.

The Orlando Sentinel is not naming the suspects because they are minors who have not been charged as adults.

The State Attorney’s Office’s statement said the case delivered by OPD investigators was “weak, full of holes, and would never support a verdict of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The case rested largely on the testimony of a 15-year-old who lied to police about the potential involvement one of her friends and could not identify the suspect in a photo lineup, according to Worrell’s office. Prosecutors also concluded there was no physical evidence, such as a gun and bullet casings, linking the 17-year-old with Brown’s killing. There was also no video evidence because the school’s surveillance cameras did not capture the darkest area of the parking lot where the incident occurred.

“This office will not operate on the ‘throw it against the wall to see what sticks’ mentality,” she said Wednesday. “We respect the rule of law.”

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said Tuesday that the State Attorney’s Office announcement “hindered” the ongoing investigation.”

“It is both disappointing and disheartening to see the unfair criticism coming from the State Attorney’s Office regarding the hard work of our detectives pursuing justice for the victims and their families in this case,” Smith’s statement said.

During her press conference, Worrell said she respectfully disagrees that her office’s statement affected the ongoing investigation.

On Nov. 12, Brown and two others were leaving the playoff game when they were blocked by a group of teens, who Smith later said were gang affiliated, according to an incident summary from the State Attorney’s Office. An argument ensued and was soon followed by gunfire from three different firearms, injuring at least three people and killing 19-year-old Brown.

Days after the shooting, four teens were detained and later released without charges.

On Dec. 15, OPD officers arrested the 17-year-old on a second-degree murder charge and a 15-year-old for attempted murder. When he announced the arrests, Smith said a third shooter was still at large.

The 15-year-old’s case remains pending in juvenile court, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Worrell said, because it’s a juvenile case, she could not provide any additional information.

This is the latest wrangle between Worrell and the heads of local law enforcement agencies.

The relations between the State Attorney and Mina has been tense since a private meeting last July in which the Sheriff accused the state attorney of not properly pursuing charges against repeat offenders.

It all came to a head in the aftermath of a shooting spree in Pine Hills that killed three people including a 9-year-old girl and a Spectrum News 13 reporter and injured two others. Following the incident, DeSantis’ office inquired Worrell for records pertaining to how her office prosecutes people with prior convictions.

Worrell has repeatedly accused Mina of providing the governor’s office with information to justify DeSantis suspending her from office. The sheriff denies this.

On Wednesday, Worrell said the attention from DeSantis’ administration has not played a role in her decision to hold recent, frequent press conferences. Rather, she said, it’s to combat the allegations that her “administration does not prosecute cases.”

“Unfortunately, there’s lately been a whisper campaign building, whether or not it’s related to the governor ... is irrelevant,” she said. “I think that it’s necessary for me to ... let the community know, ‘Here’s a case we’re not prosecuting, here’s why.’ It’s one thing to say we’re dropping cases, but the why is important as well.”

