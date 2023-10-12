Worried AI will take your job? The history of Microsoft Excel should give you hope

Matt Turner
·3 min read
0
Young Bill Gates
Bill Gates 1990Microsoft

  • Lots of people are worried AI is going to take a bunch of jobs.

  • Lots of people also worried decades ago that spreadsheets and ATMs would take jobs.

  • Both technologies were job creators overall.

By now I expect you've seen the predictions that artificial intelligence will replace millions of jobs.

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs predicted AI would impact 300 million jobs worldwide, triggering "significant disruption" in the labor market.

There have been high-profile examples of companies big and small replacing workers with AI. IBM, for example, said earlier this year it would halt hiring for certain roles that could be replaced by the technology.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

And leading academics like Daron Acemoglu have been sounding the alarm on the potential impact of AI on the workforce.

That's left many fearing for their careers. A recent poll found one in five college-educated workers said they're worried about losing their jobs to technology.

This is not surprising. Throughout history, technology has transformed work in multiple ways, impacting the labor market in the process. In a big research report published recently, Morgan Stanley compared the rise of AI with past periods of technological innovation. And its findings offer reasons for optimism.

Take spreadsheets. They first emerged in the late 70s, with the adoption of this new way of bookkeeping accelerating with the introduction of Microsoft Excel in the late 80s.

Here's Morgan Stanley:

"As adoption of this technology grew rapidly throughout the 1980s, especially after the introduction of Microsoft Excel in 1987, we saw a reduction in the number of Americans working as bookkeepers and accounting/auditing clerks (from ~2 million in 1987 to just above 1.5 million by 2000) — but we also saw a significant increase in Americans employed as accountants/auditors (rising from ~1.3 million in 1987 to ~1.5 million in 2000) and management analysts & financial managers (from ~0.6 million in 1987 to ~1.5 million in 2000)"
Number of Americans employed in bookkeeping, accounting
Spreadsheets created jobsMorgan Stanley

In other words, any decline in one type of job was more than offset by the creation of new, adjacent jobs.

Something similar happened with the introduction of the ATM, which was predicted to put an end to the job of the bank teller. Instead, the ATMs made it cheaper to operate a branch, while the demand for bank branches increased, creating even more jobs for tellers than before.

Here's Morgan Stanley again:

"During many prior periods of technological innovation, there have been predictions of tremendous job losses, and broadly what we have seen is the opposite driven by increased productivity, lower prices and also entirely new products and services."

It's important to note here that these numbers show the total number of people employed. It's absolutely the case that someone might lose their job as a bookkeeper and not be able to retrain or get another job as an accountant or financial manager. And if you're that bookkeeper, it's cold comfort that there's growth in professions that aren't available to you.

That makes is absolutely key to help those who do face disruption develop new skills, something Morgan Stanley notes:

GenAI labor disruptions could herald unprecedented demand for reskilling. While private-public partnerships can mitigate GenAI labor disruption, we believe the extent of labor disruptions will likely require a significant ramping up in capacity to retrain large numbers of US workers

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • OpenAI said to be considering developing its own AI chips

    Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.

  • Goldman Sachs calls an audible: Mortgage rates going up, after all, in 2023

    In January, Goldman Sachs housing economists predicted mortgage rates would land at 6.5% by the end of this year. Now, the firm sees rates running higher — to around 7.1%.

  • You can now generate AI images directly in the Google Search bar

    As long as you've opted-in to Google SGE, the search bar will double as a generative AI image prompt.

  • Deasie wants to rank and filter data to make generative AI more reliable

    While at McKinsey, they say they observed "significant problems" -- and opportunities -- around enterprise data governance, and specific ways in which these problems could impact a company's ability to adopt generative AI. A recent IDC survey of more than 900 executives at large enterprises found that 86% agree more governance is needed to ensure the "quality and integrity" of generative AI insights. Just 30% of respondents to the survey, meanwhile, said that they felt "extremely prepared or ready" to leverage generative AI today.

  • Google's AI-powered search experience can now generate images, write drafts

    Google's AI-powered search feature, SGE (Search Generative Experience), is gaining some new skills, starting today. The AI feature, which introduces a conversational mode in Search, is now going to be able to generate images using prompts directly in SGE similar to rival Bing's support of OpenAI's DALLE-E 3. In addition, SGE will now allow users to write drafts within SGE where you can customize the output to be longer or shorter or change the tone of the writing to be more serious or casual. The new features come on the heels of a series of rapid-fire updates to SGE as the pace of AI technology development quickens.

  • Creators raising venture capital: unsettling or genius?

    When Slow Ventures announced that it would set aside $20 million to invest in individual creators, GP Sam Lessin responded to onlookers’ confusion with a memorable quip: “it’s def not indentured servitude.” Companies like Spotter and Jellysmack underwrite YouTubers’ back catalog in exchange for upfront cash, while Creative Juice will fund a creator in exchange for a cut of revenue over a set term. Mythical, the entertainment studio owned by YouTube stars Rhett and Link, launched a $5 million venture capital fund for creators in 2021.

  • Tesla's U.S. EV market share is slipping in spite of all the price cuts

    The Model S and Model X dropped significantly, while the automaker's overall market share fell over the last year.

  • Upfront's Kobie Fuller is reimagining the blog post with the interactivity of generative AI

    Kobie Fuller, whose day job is general partner at Upfront Ventures, thinks there may be a way to bring the blog into the modern age by taking advantage of the interactivity of generative AI. Fuller’s idea centers around taking the notion of a blog post and making it a confined micro topic that users could explore by interacting with a bot. “Through the power of AI, what we are now able to do is take a standard long-form post and turn it into many different formats once we make the effort of constructing a sophisticated micro AI conversation that can adapt [to user queries],” Fuller told TechCrunch.

  • Trigger warnings: What are they, and why are they so controversial?

    Trigger warnings are mental-health-minded alerts that are issued ahead of something

  • Why can't some women orgasm? Here's what experts say.

    Women who struggle with achieving orgasm may be dealing with physical or psychological issues. Here's what to know.

  • Woman who battled with severe hair loss cautions against doing sleek, ‘clean girl’ hairstyles

    One creator is warning women to stay away from these "clean girl" hairstyles. The post Woman who battled with severe hair loss cautions against doing sleek, ‘clean girl’ hairstyles appeared first on In The Know.

  • Creator shares iPhone hack to improve microphone quality in noisy surroundings

    "I specifically want to highlight voice isolation. This is the best.”

  • Israeli biotech startup Mana.bio launches AI-fueled programmable drug therapy

    Israeli biotech startup Mana.bio has been planning to launch its programmable drug treatment solution for months, and decided to forge ahead in spite of the attacks that happened this past weekend in the country. The company is using an AI-driven approach called lipid nanoparticles (LNP) to create unique programmable drug treatments. “Mana.bio's integrated experimental and machine learning platform enables the discovery of smarter, faster, more precise delivery formulations to unlock the field of nucleic acid-based and genetic medicines,” company co-founder and CEO Yogev Debbi said in a statement.

  • How the House speaker election might work

    House Republicans could hold a vote as early as Thursday on Steve Scalise’s nomination for speaker, but the Louisiana Republican does not yet have the support needed to win a majority on the House floor.

  • Fed can stay 'patient' after inflation data as odds rise on a December rate hike

    Thursday's inflation report kept the narrative for a Fed pause in November intact but underlying details increased the likelihood the Fed could raise rates again in December.

  • Threads is rolling out an edit button, and it's not locked behind a paywall

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that Threads, Instagram's Twitter-like app, is rolling out an edit button. Unlike X (formerly Twitter), which only added an edit button last year and then locked it behind a subscription, Threads is rolling out the edit button to users at no extra charge. The edit button is available on mobile and the web, and comes around three months after the social network first launched.

  • Threads gets an edit button, no subscription required

    Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Threads is rolling out two new features starting today: an edit button and the option to post voice clips.

  • Florida woman arrested while driving a Highway Patrol car lookalike

    For all intents and purposes, it appeared that Lulia Pugachev was driving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s Dodge cruiser. Which she was not.

  • Here's the car that sparked a massive 1,500-vehicle fire at London airport car park

    A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.

  • You can still shop these 19 Prime Day bedding and mattress deals to make you feel like you live in a luxury hotel, because you're worth it

    You really don't want to miss out on upgrading your life with some dreamy bedding for cheap.