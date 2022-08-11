Worried American tourist finds partner being raped in public toilets, French cops say

A 27-year-old American woman visiting Paris was raped in a public toilet, according to French authorities.

The woman was out with her 27-year-old partner, seeing central Paris, near the Seine River and the Notre Dame Cathedral, on Saturday, Aug. 6, French police said, according to the local newspaper Le Parisien.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the pair stopped to use a public toilet, ACTU 17 reported, citing police.

The restroom, in a well-lit and busy area, is generally considered safe and well-maintained, The Guardian reported.

The woman’s partner waited for about 10 minutes and became worried that she had not returned, Le Parisien reported.

He went to find her and walked in to see a drunk man assaulting and raping the woman, ACTU 17 reported.

The 23-year-old man tried to escape, but security guards and police stopped him, The Guardian reported.

The accused attacker was arrested, taken into custody and charged with rape, the Independent reported. He denied doing anything wrong.

The woman was taken to a hospital, The Guardian reported. She and her partner flew back to the U.S.

