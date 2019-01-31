How Worried Do You Need to Be About Asbestos in Baby Powder and Other Talc Products?

Baby powder. Who would think such a seemingly innocuous product would cause so much controversy? But several high-profile court cases and multimillion-dollar verdicts later, it seems that the question of whether using talc-containing baby powder increases the risk for cancer is becoming only more pressing—and the potential link may be coming into focus.

In December, Reuters released a report alleging that Johnson & Johnson covered up the presence of asbestos in the talc in their baby powder products for decades, possibly providing a mechanism by which a series of cancer cases could be traced back to the use of the powder. And a New York Times investigation raised similar concerns.

So what do these revelations mean for consumers? And how do they fit with what we know about the risks of using talc powder?

Here’s what you should know about the new allegations.

The Reuters investigation alleges that Johnson & Johnson knew that some of their talc was contaminated long after they claimed it was asbestos-free. According to the two investigations, testing over the past several decades of Johnson & Johnson’s talc products turned up positive results for small amounts of asbestos as early as 1957. But, the investigations allege, the company never revealed the presence of asbestos in its talc to the public.

However, Johnson & Johnson firmly denies that the powder was contaminated. For example, the company notes that the Reuters article cited asbestos-contaminated talc in samples from 1984, 1985, and 1986, but those samples (sourced from Windsor Minerals) were from “three California talc properties that we sourced for industrial talc use—not cosmetic. WSI and grade TC-700 have never been associated with Vermont, where we sourced our cosmetic talcs in the 1980s,” Ernie W. Knewitz, vice president of media relations at Johnson & Johnson, tells SELF. “Thousands of tests” by the company and others have shown that their talc does not contain asbestos, he said, directing SELF to the company’s information on talc safety and to two statements and two advertisements defending its products.

The company also notes that it has fully cooperated with the FDA and other global regulators when questions have arisen. According to one of the statements from J&J, The New York Times report “ignores independent, peer-reviewed studies of tens of thousands of women and more than 1,000 men by the nation’s foremost research institutions found that our talc does not cause cancer or asbestos-related disease, while instead pointing to studies 'conducted in the past few years by plaintiffs' lawyers' to support their premise."

Talc isn’t thought to be dangerous, but that could change if it’s contaminated with asbestos.

Scientists have previously been skeptical of the idea that exposure to talc increases the risk for cancer partly because there wasn’t a clear biological mechanism. But the presence of asbestos could change that.

Asbestos occurs naturally as bundles of fibers made up of minerals, according to the American Cancer Society. It's typically found in soil and rock throughout the world. These fibers can come in curly or straight forms, and they have been used in recent years in insulation, roof shingles, some types of cement, and brake parts, among other products. But through the 20th century, it became clear that dust or liquids containing asbestos can be carcinogenic.

The biggest risk identified is lung cancer, as the asbestos is inhaled and can lead to cancer development, potentially due to a process involving inflammation and cell death. Asbestos exposure is the primary risk factor for mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer that affects the thin layer of tissue covering your internal organs, most often the lungs.

Because the talc that’s in talcum powder is also a mineral, some can be naturally contaminated with asbestos. The talc that is used in human cosmetic products is, in theory, free from asbestos contamination since the 1970s, when stricter testing and monitoring of talc began following a report of asbestos in 10 of 19 tested talc products. (It should be noted that the three Johnson & Johnson products tested in that study did not show evidence of asbestos).

But the claim that all talc products have been asbestos-free since this time has come under scrutiny in the latest Reuters investigation and makes the risk calculus much more complicated. Basically, if it’s true that some cosmetic talc products could have been contaminated with asbestos, it’s possible that they could be more dangerous that we previously thought.