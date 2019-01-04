How Worried Should I Be About the Flu?

Last year, an estimated 80,000 people in the U.S. died from flu-related complications, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making the 2017–2018 flu season the deadliest in at least four decades. With that in mind, it’d be understandable if you’re worried about this year’s flu: wondering whether it will be as severe as last season’s and what you can do to prevent the virus from affecting you. Luckily, the Cut chatted with flu experts to find out what you need to know.

First things first, do we know if this year’s flu season will be as bad as last year’s?

Well, before we go on, it’s important to recognize that it’s still pretty early in the flu season, so it’s tough to know what will happen. The CDC started monitoring the flu in October, and the season should last through the spring. Kristen Nordlund, press officer for the CDC, told the Cut, “It is too early to say how severe the season will be, however, flu activity is expected to continue to increase over the coming weeks.”

Do we at least have any indication as to what’s going on so far?

Here’s what’s been happening: The CDC’s latest FluView report indicates that flu activity is increasing nationally (which is typical for this time of year). More people are starting to go to the doctor with flu-like symptoms, and there’s been a rise of laboratory-confirmed flu cases. Additionally, there have been 11 reported flu-related pediatric deaths so far in the 2018–2019 flu season.

Beyond that, flu expert Stephen Ferrara, associate dean of clinical affairs at Columbia University School of Nursing, told the Cut that so far, the flu season has been following a more traditional pattern — in contrast with last year’s, which was more unpredictable. So there are already some visible differences. However, although there are early indications that this year’s influenza may not be severe as last year’s, Ferrara stressed that the flu is always dangerous in any circumstances.

Wait, please explain these “differences.”

Basically, each year, different mutations of the influenza virus circulate; certain strains tend to be more dominant than others, depending on the season. The prominent strain last year was Influenza A (H3N2). The virus circulated earlier in the season than usual and was more virulent than had been seen in prior years, which contributed to it being a particularly difficult strain, according to the expert. On top of that, after the H3N2 virus reached its peak by early February, a strong surge of Influenza B cases popped up and spread through the spring. That’s a fairly regular occurrence after a H3N2 spread, but different than what you might see after other strains reach their peaks.

So this year, Ferrara notes the flu seems to be following a more “predictable” pattern: There’s been the traditional spike in cases in the weeks of December, and a more common strain — Influenza A (H1N1) — has so far been dominant. There are still cases of H3N2, but fewer than last year. But keep in mind that both of these strains are still mutations of the same Influenza A virus; it’s just that we’re more likely to have built up some immunity to H1N1 (which emerged in 2009), whereas H3N2 is a newer mutation.

Excuse me … are you talking about the swine flu?

Yes, H1N1 is also known as the “swine flu,” but please don’t be overly alarmed. The strain is dangerous — say it with me: All strains of the flu are dangerous — but this outbreak should not be as bad as the 2009 pandemic, which one study found may have led to approximately 280,000 deaths worldwide. You see, during the pandemic, a special vaccine for the H1N1 strain was created — and the strain also became a more regular fixture of flu seasons moving forward. So, our bodies (hopefully) now have some immunity to it. Ferrera told the Cut that now, a typical flu vaccine includes two variants of Influenza A (both H1N1 and H3N2) and at least one strain of Influenza B, so if you get the flu shot, you will hopefully be covered.

So, you’re saying I should get a flu shot?

Please forgive this emphasis, but yes, yes, yes, a million times yes! According the CDC’s Nordlund, the flu vaccine is the safest bet to reduce the risk of the flu and its serious complications. I got my flu shot back in October, but Ferrara says it’s not too late for others to do the same. “We continue advocating for people to get them, and especially now, if people were to get it, it will cover them in the typical peak season,” he said. “It does take your body about 10 to 14 days to develop immunity from the vaccine, but certainly there is still time. We haven’t seen the worst of this season yet.”