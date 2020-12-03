Worried about the holiday crowds this year? Here's what you do

While the pandemic is foiling some of our favorite holiday traditions, some of our least favorite will probably endure.

You may still have to attend the annual office party — just on Zoom, making it even more awkward — and you’ll still have to scramble to finish your holiday shopping list in time.

Normally the crush of frenzied shoppers is an annoyance, but this year overcrowding is a real safety concern. The question is: Will people still flock to the malls as time runs out, or will the bulk of the gift gathering truly shift online in 2020?

Several surveys have asked holiday shoppers about their plans this season, but the results show the situation won't be that simple.

Eyes on the aisles

A poll by the marketing agency 97th Floor found that 68% of shoppers are planning to do most of their shopping online this year because of the pandemic. That trend could extend well past 2020: Over half said they expect they'll never shop in person again for the holidays.

Perhaps even more telling, the same study revealed that 30% of respondents would rather step on a Lego piece than get stuck in a crowded store this holiday season.

Despite the strong reaction from some shoppers, additional data also shows that brick-and-mortar stores will likely still see a steady stream of customers.

A survey by Engine Insights found that 85% of consumers still plan to do at least some of their holiday shopping in physical stores.

So even though many retailers have put a limit on customer occupancy, you shouldn’t expect to have an aisle to yourself this year.

The safer, savvier option

If you’re one of those people who would rather suffer intense foot pain than face the crowds, shopping online is clearly the way to go.

After all, you’re not really sacrificing much. Online shopping was quickly becoming the preferred method even before the pandemic hit, and for good reason.

Not only can you save on time, gas and stress, but you also have opportunities to take advantage of digital tools that can save you a ton of money.

Here are a few tips to help you save and stay safe when buying online this year:

Be wary of sellers you don’t know

The FBI has reported a rise in online shopping scams this year, and fraudsters are becoming increasingly clever at making their offerings seem legit.

Check for customer reviews online and look up the business on a trustworthy website, like the Better Business Bureau or Trustpilot.

Price-check before you hit your cart

It can be tempting to get all of your shopping done at a big retailer like Amazon or Walmart.com, but the convenience often means paying more than you need to.

To make sure you’re not overspending, use the free Capital One Shopping browser extension to instantly scan for better prices across thousands of online retailers.

And when you go to check out, Capital One Shopping will search its database of coupon codes that have worked in the past and automatically try to apply them to your cart.

It only takes a few minutes to set up, and you could end up saving hundreds of dollars.

Expect delays and double-check return policies

It’s always disappointing when the gifts you order don’t arrive in time for the holidays, and the pandemic is expected to cause even more shipping delays than usual.

Be mindful of the fact that your purchases may arrive later than their estimated shipping date and try to order important items well in advance if possible.

You also should look into the returns policy of every online store you shop at, since returning gifts purchased online can sometimes take more effort than returning gifts bought in person.