Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Amuse Group Holding Limited (HKG:8545)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Amuse Group Holding Limited (HKG:8545).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

See our latest analysis for Amuse Group Holding

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amuse Group Holding

Chairman & CEO Wai Li made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$30m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.44 each. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (HK$0.13). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Wai Li was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Wai Li sold a total of 157.50m shares over the year at an average price of HK$0.38. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:8545 Insider Trading February 10th 19 More

I will like Amuse Group Holding better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Amuse Group Holding

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that Amuse Group Holding insiders own 53% of the company, worth about HK$69m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Amuse Group Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven’t been buying. And there weren’t any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Amuse Group Holding makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we’re a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

But note: Amuse Group Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



