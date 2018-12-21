Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bank7

Executive Chairman of the Board William Haines made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.5m worth of shares at a price of US$17.77 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$16.01. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price. William Haines was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 37.50k shares for US$713k. But they sold 438.44k for US$7.8m. William Haines ditched 438.44k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$17.77. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BSVN Insider Trading December 21st 18 More

Bank7 Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we’ve seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Bank7. We note William Haines cashed in US$7.8m worth of shares. On the flip side, insiders spent US$713k on purchasing shares (as mentioned above). The share price has moved a bit recently, but it’s hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Insider Ownership of Bank7

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Bank7 insiders own about US$53m worth of shares (which is 32% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bank7 Insiders?

The stark truth for Bank7 is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn’t give us much comfort. On the plus side, Bank7 makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we’re still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we’d only buy after careful consideration. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Bank7.