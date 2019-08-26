Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At BioGaia AB (publ) (STO:BIOG B)?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell BioGaia AB (publ) (STO:BIOG B), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BioGaia

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Chairman, Peter Rothschild, for kr1.7m worth of shares, at about kr356 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of kr404. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Peter Rothschild's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 470 shares for kr205k. But insiders sold 7700 shares worth kr3.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of BioGaia shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at BioGaia Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at BioGaia over the last quarter. Chief Executive Officer Isabelle Valerie Ducellier purchased kr100k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. BioGaia insiders own about kr281m worth of shares. That equates to 4.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The BioGaia Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, BioGaia insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future.