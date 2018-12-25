Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Britvic plc (LON:BVIC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Britvic

Doug Frost made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£98k worth of shares at a price of UK£8.16 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (UK£8.21). While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.5% of Doug Frost’s holding. Doug Frost was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.03k shares for UK£43k. But they sold 12.00k for UK£98k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:BVIC Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Britvic insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about UK£5.3m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Britvic Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Britvic insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. Our analysis of Britvic insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And we’re not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Britvic.

