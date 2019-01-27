Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Caldwell Partners International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

C. Caldwell made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$1.8m worth of shares at a price of CA$1.19 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of CA$1.30, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 38.1% of C. Caldwell’s holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was C. Caldwell.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Caldwell Partners International Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Caldwell Partners International insiders own 20% of the company, worth about CA$5.2m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Caldwell Partners International Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Caldwell Partners International in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

