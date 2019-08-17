Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cintas

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Lead Director, Joseph Scaminace, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$222 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$264). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 44% of Joseph Scaminace's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 14410 shares worth US$3.0m. Cintas insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Cintas Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cintas insiders own 20% of the company, currently worth about US$5.4b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Cintas Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cintas shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Cintas, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.