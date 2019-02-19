Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Huhtamaki PPL Limited (NSE:PAPERPROD)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Huhtamaki PPL Limited (NSE:PAPERPROD).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Huhtamaki PPL Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Amar Chhajed sold ₹194m worth of shares at a price of ₹354 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is ₹157. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Amar Chhajed.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Huhtamaki PPL insiders own about ₹545m worth of shares (which is 4.6% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Huhtamaki PPL Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. It’s heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we’d like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Huhtamaki PPL insider transactions don’t fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Huhtamaki PPL, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

