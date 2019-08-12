Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

See our latest analysis for Kambi Group

Kambi Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Operating Officer, Jonas Jansson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr13m worth of shares at a price of kr223 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (kr137). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7300 shares worth kr1.2m. But they sold 93500 for kr21m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Kambi Group than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:KAMBI Recent Insider Trading, August 12th 2019 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Kambi Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Kambi Group insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about kr125m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kambi Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Kambi Group, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Kambi Group.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.