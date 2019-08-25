Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At KEI Industries Limited (NSE:KEI)?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell KEI Industries Limited (NSE:KEI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KEI Industries

The Executive Director of Sales & Marketing, Manoj Kakkar, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹24m worth of shares at a price of ₹486 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of ₹451. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders netted ₹121m for 298k shares sold. KEI Industries insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:KEI Recent Insider Trading, August 25th 2019 More

Insiders at KEI Industries Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of KEI Industries shares. Specifically, insiders ditched ₹7.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does KEI Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. KEI Industries insiders own about ₹11b worth of shares (which is 32% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At KEI Industries Tell Us?

Insiders sold KEI Industries shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since KEI Industries is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales.