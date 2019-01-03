Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Larsen & Toubro Limited (NSE:LT)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Larsen & Toubro Limited (NSE:LT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Larsen & Toubro

Group Chairman A. Naik made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹291m worth of shares at a price of ₹1,301 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of ₹1,426. Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. It is worth noting that this sale was only 23.1% of A. Naik’s holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 37.30k shares worth ₹49m. But insiders sold 851.32k shares worth ₹1.1b. In total, Larsen & Toubro insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around ₹1,312, on average. We don’t gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. But we wouldn’t put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Larsen & Toubro Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Larsen & Toubro. In that time, insiders dumped ₹9.4m worth of shares. Meanwhile Senior EVP of Defence Business & Whole-Time Director Jayant Patil bought ₹1.0m worth. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership of Larsen & Toubro

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Larsen & Toubro insiders own about ₹6.3b worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.