Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

LGI Homes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Eric Lipar, for US$2.3m worth of shares, at about US$57.15 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$69.43, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 1.8% of Eric Lipar's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in LGI Homes than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LGI Homes Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at LGI Homes. In total, Director Steven Smith dumped US$186k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. LGI Homes insiders own about US$204m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LGI Homes Insiders?

An insider sold LGI Homes shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since LGI Homes is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious.