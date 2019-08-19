Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN)?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lundin Mining

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Marie Inkster, sold CA$686k worth of shares at a price of CA$7.34 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is CA$5.81. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 56400 shares worth CA$312k. On the other hand they divested 141k shares, for CA$1.0m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Lundin Mining than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSX:LUN Recent Insider Trading, August 19th 2019 More

Lundin Mining Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Lundin Mining. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$128k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Lundin Mining insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about CA$21m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lundin Mining Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Lundin Mining, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders.