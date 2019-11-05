Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Midwich Group Plc (LON:MIDW)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Midwich Group Plc (LON:MIDW), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Midwich Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Group MD & Director, Stephen Fenby, sold UK£6.3m worth of shares at a price of UK£6.25 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is UK£5.20. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Stephen Fenby was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Stephen Fenby was also the biggest buyer, having purchased UK£643k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 127000 shares worth UK£643k. On the other hand they divested 1000000 shares, for UK£6.3m. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Midwich Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Midwich Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Group MD & Director Stephen Fenby spent UK£273k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Midwich Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Midwich Group insiders own about UK£118m worth of shares (which is 29% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Midwich Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider , suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Midwich Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.