Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Minda Industries Limited (NSE:MINDAIND)?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Minda Industries Limited (NSE:MINDAIND).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Minda Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, V. Rao, sold ₹22m worth of shares at a price of ₹348 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of ₹368. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 47% of V. Rao's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 12875 shares for ₹4.0m. But they sold 518115 for ₹172m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Minda Industries shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Minda Industries Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Minda Industries shares over the last three months. In that time, insiders dumped ₹84m worth of shares. On the other hand we note insider Ravi Mehra bought ₹1.1m worth of shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership of Minda Industries

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Minda Industries insiders own about ₹42b worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Minda Industries Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Minda Industries, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company.