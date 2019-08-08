Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Pinestone Capital Limited (HKG:804)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Pinestone Capital Limited (HKG:804).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pinestone Capital

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice Chairman, Jonathan Cheung, for HK$5.5m worth of shares, at about HK$0.079 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (HK$0.08). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 6.5% of Jonathan Cheung's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Jonathan Cheung.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Pinestone Capital insiders own about HK$282m worth of shares (which is 72% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Pinestone Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Pinestone Capital stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.