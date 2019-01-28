Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

View our latest analysis for Plantronics

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Plantronics

Director Greggory Hammann made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$146k worth of shares at a price of US$73.20 each. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (US$37.10). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$260k for 3.71k shares sold. In total, Plantronics insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$70.01. Insider selling doesn’t make us excited to buy. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$37.10). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:PLT Insider Trading January 28th 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Plantronics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.8% of Plantronics shares, worth about US$12m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Plantronics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Plantronics shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Plantronics insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Plantronics.

If you would prefer to check out another company — one with potentially superior financials — then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



