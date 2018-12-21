Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Link Real Estate Investment Trust (HKG:823)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (HKG:823).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

CEO & Executive Director of Link Asset Management Limited Kwok Lung Hongchoy made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$61m worth of shares at a price of HK$76.75 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of HK$78.25, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. We note that the biggest single sale was only 28% of Kwok Lung Hongchoy’s holding. Kwok Lung Hongchoy was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Kwok Lung Hongchoy divested 1.50m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$76.84. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Link Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about HK$258m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Link Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the Link Real Estate Investment Trust insiders selling. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Link Real Estate Investment Trust, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

